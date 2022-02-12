With members of the 2011-12 St. Peter boys basketball team in attendance to be honored at halftime for their incredible and memorable season, the Saints hosted the Fairmont Cardinals. Mindful of the last game with Fairmont where St. Peter allowed the Cardinals back into the game late, the Saints took a seven-point halftime lead and ballooned it to 20 early in the second half to cruise to a 75-50 win.
"Defensively we had great energy, we've had a bit of a tough stretch in the last three games but it was good to get a little extra juice with the 2012 team in the building," said St. Peter head coach Sean Keating. "It was nice to see us play a complete game, especially on the defensive end."
In the final minutes of the first half, the Saints began to pull away when they found success in a press defense followed but a full-court Fastbreak offense.
"I think we found some stuff at the end of the first half, our Achilles heal has ben being inconsistent and instead of letting them get back in we created separation," Keating said. "To hold them to 50, we did a great job and the trap was working and turning into points."
During the halftime break, members of the 2011-12 Saints basketball team gathered on the court while highlights and photos of the season were shown to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of team that was the fourth in program history to qualify for state. They did so with a 28-2 record while winning the South Central Conference and emerging as section champions.
With an electric feeling in the air to open the second half, St. Peter put the petal to the metal jumped ahead with an 8-0 run sparked by a pair of threes from Tate Olson and Bennett Olson before Ashton Volk caught a deep outlet pass and laid it in on the fast break. After a bucket from the Cardinals, the Saints rolled off a 7-0 run to push the lead to 20 points.
St. Peter continued to push the fast break off of rebounds and even pushed it a few times off of baskets when Fairmont wasn't getting back quickly. Another big run for the Saints was capped off when Alex Bosacker gathered an outlet pass and slammed the ball home to give the Saints a 30 point lead.
"We have talked about getting the rebound and turning that right into the break," said Keating. "Unfortunately it sometimes results in a turnover, but you have to take the good with the bad and we got some easy buckets because of it."
St. Peter continued to keep up the pressure until the final minutes and earned the 75-50 win.
Josh Bosacker and Tate Olson led the Saints in scoring with 14 points each while Bennett Olson scored 13 points and Alex Bosacker scored 11. Vinny Guappone also scored in double figures with 10 points to round out the balanced offensive attack.
With the victory, the Saints are now 10-12 (6-3 BSE) on the season which places them second in the Big South East division behind only New Ulm.
St. Peter returns to the hardwood Tuesday, Feb. 15 with a home matchup against the division leading Eagles with tip-off scheduled for 7:15 p.m.