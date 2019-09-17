Two more wins lifted the St. Peter Saints girls soccer team into a commanding two-game lead in the Big South Conference standings.
The Saints topped the host New Ulm Eagles Monday 1-0 on an Amelia Carlson goal off a free kick from about 30 yards out in the game's 12th minute. Despite a close score, the Saints peppered Eagles goalkeeper Kendra Nesvold with 22 shots on goal as last year's all-conference goalkeeper and kept the game close.
St. Peter improved to 7-0-1 in conference play, 7-0-2 overall. New Ulm dropped to a third-place tie with Waseca and a 3-2-1 record. Both teams are 5-3-1 overall. Fairmont, who lost 2-1 to St. Peter last Thursday, stands in second place with a 5-2-1 conference record, 8-2-1 overall. Both of Fairmont's losses came against the Saints.
On Friday, the Saints jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead against Marshall, playing on a dry Gault Park soccer field in St. Peter.. Reserves got plenty of action in this one, as the Saints finished with a 4-1 victory over the Tigers.
Carlson got the Saints going early, assisted by Maddie More. More then added an unassisted first-half goal, while teammate Emma Jones followed with another unassisted goal for that 3-0 advantage.
The Tigers scored their lone goal later in the first half to cut the lead to 3-1. But More added yet another unassisted goal, her second of the game, in the second half for the finale.
"This team has been playing well as a unit," coach Breanna Steele said following Monday's win and a busy stretch of games. "Everyone is showing up for the games, ready to play and ready to work hard. They are passing, moving off the ball and communicating with one another. They are making creative runs up top to get around the opponent's defenders."
Steele likes how her team is supporting one another and preparing for games.
"They are holding each other accountable and making sure everyone is trying their best," she said. "It is a fun team to watch. I am excited for the rest of the season."
After Tuesday's tough non-conference home game against Mankato West, the Saints head to Worthington (1-7) Thursday to resume conference action. The Trojans won their first game of the season last Thursday 1-0 over Mankato Loyola/St. Clair/Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial. And on Saturday, the Saints travel to Northfield (4-3) for a 1 p.m. game.