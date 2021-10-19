Friday evening the St. Peter swim and dive team competed in the nine team section 1A true team meet, featuring nine schools in Austin.
After tracking times from the other schools in Section 1A in all 12 events, it was calculated that Saint Peter would place sixth.
"Knowing that Team places 3-7 would be within 150 points, I challenged our team to a goal of reaching third place," said St. Peter head coach Mary Lager. "To accomplish this goal, St. Peter needed to move up from where we were seeded and place higher in all events. The girls did the rest, and it was FABULOUS!"
The scoring format for a true team meet is different as all four participants from each school score points dependent on their placement amongst all 36 members of the field. Relay events score double, so having team depth is key to success.
It was a roller coaster ride most of the day with a lot of highs and a few lows. The Saints were in fourth place through the first four events with Mankato West, New Prague, and Mankato East leading. When the diving scores were added in at event No. 5, St Peter moved ahead of Mankato East.
The team held third through event 10, the 100 Backstroke. After the 100 Breaststroke, East went ahead with 1088 to the Saints 1086.
Down two points in the final event, the Saints four 400 freestyle relay teams scored 176 points and East's relays scored 172, putting St. Peter ahead by two points to clinch third place.