Gov. Tim Walz on Friday issued an order which expands allowable outdoor recreational activities, including golf courses and bait shops.
These new provisions will go into effect at 5 a.m. Saturday, April 18.
Local golf courses need to follow social distancing guidelines.
Montgomery National Golf Club, which opens Saturday, has a video at https://youtu.be/sjJS-Jz1cEU produced by TwinCitiesGolf.com that shows the steps of booking tee times on-line and safety measures on the course.
By making tee times on line or calling, golfers can avoid paying at the course and interacting with staff. After they arrive at the course, golfers can check in by calling the club house.
Only one golfer per cart will be allowed, unless they are in the same immediate family. Carts will be disinfected. Social distancing guidelines of 6 feet apart will be in place. Golfers cannot touch each others' balls or clubs.
The holes will have above ground PVC pipes or foam pool noodles wrapped around the touch-free pins to prevent balls from going into the holes, so they won't have to touch the holes or the flags. Ball washers, water jugs, benches and sand trap rakes will be removed from the course.
"Golf is a healthy outdoor recreational choice that can be done with social distancing like walking, hiking and biking!" Montgomery National Golf Club owner Greg McKush wrote on https://www.facebook.com/MontgomeryNational/
Le Sueur Country Club opened for tee times starting at 8 a.m. Saturday.
While taking tee times Friday, Le Sueur clubhouse manager Mike Morris said, "Mostly members are making tee times, so all they need to do is grab a cart and hit the course. The course looks better than ever for this time of year. We're getting it set up today to make it safe for everybody. We hope the public understands the changes. We feel great to be open."
Shoreland Country Club also opens Saturday. General manager/professional Jason Harrell welcomes the reopening of golf courses and wrote on Facebook: "We are so very happy to be able to open and to see you once again enjoying the course. The driving range will also be open with limited slots. We will ask that once you leave the range, the range bag gets brought back to the pro shop so we can sanitize it as well as let the next party go to the range. We will also be limiting the range balls to one bag per person at one time.
"On the course we will have the cups raised so you will not need to touch the flag stick or reach into the cup. Once you ball hits the cup, it will be considered holed. There will also not be any accessories such as benches or ball washers for some time. Scorecards and pencils will also not be made available until a later date."
Executive Order 20-38 allows Minnesotans to engage in a range of activities, including golfing, boating, fishing, hunting, and hiking, as long as they follow new outdoor recreation guidelines. These guidelines include maintaining 6-foot social distancing, avoiding crowded areas, and staying close to home.
“It’s important for us to stay active and enjoy the outdoors while preventing the spread of COVID-19,” Walz said in a news release. “This measure will allow Minnesotans to take advantage of more opportunities to get outside, while still doing their part to keep their neighbors healthy.”
Under Executive Order 20-38, facilities that may reopen or remain open include:
- Bait shops for live bait
- Outdoor shooting ranges and game farms
- Public and private parks and trails
- Golf courses and driving ranges
- Boating and off-highway vehicle services, including:
- Marina services
- Dock installation and other lake services
- Boat and off-highway vehicle sales and repair, by appointment only
Campgrounds and dispersed camping, outdoor recreational equipment retail stores, recreational equipment rental, charter boats, launches, and guided fishing remain closed.
Minnesotans should continue to take part in outdoor activities close to their primary residence. Staying home helps protect Minnesotans from spreading COVID-19 and limits pressure on rural medical facilities and essential supplies.