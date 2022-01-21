...A FEW HOURS OF LOW VISIBILITY WITH SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW LATE THIS
AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR EASTERN AND SOUTHERN MINNESOTA...
.A narrow band of snow will move from west to east across all of
central and southern Minnesota the late this afternoon and evening,
reaching the Mankato area between 5pm and 6pm and the Twin Cities
metro between 6pm and 7pm. Once it starts, snow is only expected
to last 3 or 4 hours, with around 1 inch of accumulation expected.
Visibility less than a mile at time is expected due to falling
snow and southwest wind gusts near 30 mph. Please drive slowly and
with caution.
Saints wrestlers mount massive comeback but fall short in loss to Fairmont-Martin County West
Thursday night, the St. Peter wrestling team traveled to Fairmont for a dual with the Fairmont-Martin County West Red Bulls. The dual ultimately came down to the final match with St. Peter holding a five point lead, but a fall in favor of the Red Bulls earned them the 32.0-31.0 victory over the Saints.
The meet began with the Red Bulls winning six of the first eight matches, including a forfeit, with Charlie Born (113) and Evan Walter (132) picking up wins for the Saints, Born with a fall at 3:04 and Walter with a 2-0 decision.
St. Peter made a furious comeback though beginning with Brogan Hanson (160) winning a 5-3 decision before Kole Guth (170) earned a fall at 1:03 and Cole Filand (182) pinning his opponent at 1:11.
Leighton Robb (195) picked up an 18-5 major decision victory followed by a 6-4 decision in favor of Oziel Hildago (220) to give the Saints a 31-26 lead.
Unfortunately in the 285 heavyweight match, Alec Thompson of FMCW quickly earned a fall victory 13 seconds into the match to give the Red Bulls the 32-31 lead and the win.
The Saints return to action Tuesday, Jan. 25 when they travel to New Ulm to battle the Eagles.
Fairmont-Martin County West (FMCW) - 32.0, St. Peter (STPE) - 31.0
106: Maddex Faber (FMCW) over Brock Guth (STPE) (MD 12-1)
113: Charlie Born (STPE) over Berent Kosbab (FMCW) (Fall 3:04)
120: Rylan Cutler (FMCW) over Deontre Torres (STPE) (Fall 3:16)
126: Jesse Potts (FMCW) over (STPE) (For.)
132: Evan Walter (STPE) over Cooper Steuber (FMCW) (Dec 2-0)
138: Taylor Austin (FMCW) over Nakiye Mercado (STPE) (Dec 3-1)
145: Kain Sanders (FMCW) over Taylen Travaille (STPE) (MD 10-2)
152: Aden Welcome (FMCW) over Harold Born (STPE) (Dec 7-1)
160: Brogan Hanson (STPE) over Carver Rohman (FMCW) (Dec 5-3)
170: Kole Guth (STPE) over Gage Cyphers (FMCW) (Fall 1:03)
182: Cole Filand (STPE) over Riley Allen (FMCW) (Fall 1:11)
195: Leighton Robb (STPE) over Wyatt Williamson (FMCW) (MD 18-5)
220: Oziel Hildago (STPE) over Alec Thompson (FMCW) (Dec 6-4)
285: Alec Thompson (FMCW) over Jose Romero (STPE) (Fall 0:13)