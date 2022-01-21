Thursday night, the St. Peter wrestling team traveled to Fairmont for a dual with the Fairmont-Martin County West Red Bulls. The dual ultimately came down to the final match with St. Peter holding a five point lead, but a fall in favor of the Red Bulls earned them the 32.0-31.0 victory over the Saints.

The meet began with the Red Bulls winning six of the first eight matches, including a forfeit, with Charlie Born (113) and Evan Walter (132) picking up wins for the Saints, Born with a fall at 3:04 and Walter with a 2-0 decision.

St. Peter made a furious comeback though beginning with Brogan Hanson (160) winning a 5-3 decision before Kole Guth (170) earned a fall at 1:03 and Cole Filand (182) pinning his opponent at 1:11.

Leighton Robb (195) picked up an 18-5 major decision victory followed by a 6-4 decision in favor of Oziel Hildago (220) to give the Saints a 31-26 lead.

Unfortunately in the 285 heavyweight match, Alec Thompson of FMCW quickly earned a fall victory 13 seconds into the match to give the Red Bulls the 32-31 lead and the win.

The Saints return to action Tuesday, Jan. 25 when they travel to New Ulm to battle the Eagles.

Fairmont-Martin County West (FMCW) - 32.0, St. Peter (STPE) - 31.0

106: Maddex Faber (FMCW) over Brock Guth (STPE) (MD 12-1)

113: Charlie Born (STPE) over Berent Kosbab (FMCW) (Fall 3:04)

120: Rylan Cutler (FMCW) over Deontre Torres (STPE) (Fall 3:16)

126: Jesse Potts (FMCW) over (STPE) (For.)

132: Evan Walter (STPE) over Cooper Steuber (FMCW) (Dec 2-0)

138: Taylor Austin (FMCW) over Nakiye Mercado (STPE) (Dec 3-1)

145: Kain Sanders (FMCW) over Taylen Travaille (STPE) (MD 10-2)

152: Aden Welcome (FMCW) over Harold Born (STPE) (Dec 7-1)

160: Brogan Hanson (STPE) over Carver Rohman (FMCW) (Dec 5-3)

170: Kole Guth (STPE) over Gage Cyphers (FMCW) (Fall 1:03)

182: Cole Filand (STPE) over Riley Allen (FMCW) (Fall 1:11)

195: Leighton Robb (STPE) over Wyatt Williamson (FMCW) (MD 18-5)

220: Oziel Hildago (STPE) over Alec Thompson (FMCW) (Dec 6-4)

285: Alec Thompson (FMCW) over Jose Romero (STPE) (Fall 0:13)

