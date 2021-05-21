Thursday's baseball game against the Mankato Loyola Crusaders was a heartbreaker for Cleveland Clippers, as they lost the lead late in a 4-1 defeat at Franklin Rogers Park.
After four scoreless innings, Cleveland took a 1-0 lead on a triple by Tanyon Hoheisel and sacrifice fly by Jackson Meyer.
Loyola answered with four runs in the sixth inning on a walk, two triples and two singles.
Mathew Gartner pitched Loyola to victory. The fireballer lasted seven innings, allowing six hits and one run while striking out 15 and walking one.
Lucas Walechka took the loss for Cleveland. The righty surrendered four runs on five hits over five and two-thirds innings, striking out seven and walking one. Carter Dylla pitched the last one-third of an inning with no runs on one hit.
Dylla led Cleveland with two hits and a walk in four at bats. The Clippers didn't commit a single error in the field.
Four other Clippers had one hit: Hoheisel, Meyer and Alex McCabe batted 1-for-3, and Elijah Sullivan went 1-for-4.
Cleveland (9-6) finishes off the regular season at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 25 at Madelia and opens the Section 1A playoffs of Saturday.