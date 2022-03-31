Head coach: Mike Barten. 1st year at Cleveland. Has previously coached at JWP as the head coach from 2013-2015, and as the JV coach at Mankato West in 2016. Has coached with the Mankato Peppers for over 20 years with teams ranging in age from 6 to 18 years old, and is the current 12U A team coach for the Peppers.
Our three seniors will be a big part of our success. Pitcher Emily Kern, 2nd baseman Ashley Connor, and 1st baseman Grayce Korteum.
2021 RECAP
10-10 overall, 4-2 in the Valley Conference, 3rd place. Against section opponents we were 6-6 and seeded 6th of 13 in the section 2A tournament. We went 1-2 in section playoff last season.
2022 OUTLOOK
I really like what I have seen from a hitting standpoint, and in the limited time we have been outside working on the defensive side of the ball. It looks like we have a number of kids who can hit the ball well, along with having good team speed. I am hoping for a top-three finish once again in the conference, and playing until after Memorial Day in section play. We have a really good junior class that will be looked upon to really help the team. We also have some sophomores along with a couple of freshmen who will contribute this spring.
COMPETITION
In conference play, Nicollet and LCWM should be tough. They both have a lot of kids back from last year, so should again be at the top of the conference. In section play, NUC, Nicollet, SESM, and BLHS should again be towards the top of the section. We are looking forward to playing a tough schedule that includes last years state champion, Randolph, along with NUC, SESM, and Mt Lake.
BY THE NUMBERS
Returning Letter winners. Seniors: Emily Kern, Ashley Connor, & Grayce Korteum. Juniors: Sophie Shouler Emma Sweere, Harley Connor, Kaylee Karels. Sophomores: Cassandra Connor, Laci Hollerich, Greta Hahn.
25 kids out for the team. 3 seniors, 8 juniors, 8 sophomores, 6 freshmen. 17 junior high players out for the team.