Four-on-four games clicked off every hour at the seven-team Cleveland “Town Hall” Men’s basketball end-of-the-season tournament on Saturday.
Led by 6-foot-8 Marshall Bjorkland, top-seeded Bjorkland Seed, which was 12-0 in the regular season, won the championship game, beating 10-2 Team Heinz, which featured 6-7 Ryan Hulke. Bjorkland, a Sibley East High School graduate, scored a career 1,440 points in a 2010/11-2013/14 career at NDSU. Hulke, a Nicollet graduate, played ball at Rochester Community College and Minnesota State University, Mankato.
Featuring former Clippers Jordan Phillips, Jaiden Zishka and brothers Austin and Josh Plonsky, the 8-4 Cleveland Legion Club beat 3-9 MN Mental for third place. Lake Boys/Krenik Farms, 3-9 in the regular season, upset 6-6 LC Guys for fifth place. Past Clippers Matt Miller and his brother Scott were on the Lake Boys/Krenik Farms team while past Le Center Wildcats Drew Dwyer and his brother Aaron were among the LC Guys players. Winless Post 207 (Cleveland) was the other team participating.
Each game was played with two 20-minute halves. Both halves were mostly running time with first half stop time starting at the 19-minute mark and second half stop time starting with 2 minutes left. Each player was allowed six fouls. Dunking was not allowed, and the diminutive court has no three-point arc. The tournament was officiated by Valley Conference referees Jim Day and Mike Barten.
The Cleveland Town Hall league has been drawing hackers as well as former Division I college players from around the area for more than 40 years.