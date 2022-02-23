Glenville-Emmons team members and fans were in celebration mode on Thursday as after 22 losses this season, the Clipper varsity boys handed them their first win.
It was an all-around lackluster performance by the Clippers, who, in the 73-60 loss, could have won the game from the foul stripe but instead were an abysmal 13-34.
“If you count how many missed free throws we had and how many missed layups we had, I think it’s a 50-point game pretty easily,” said head coach Mike Meyer.
Glenville-Emmons’ inside basket was the first score of the game. The Clippers made five unproductive trips down court before Braeden Hastings put in a three at the 14:25 mark.
Both teams missed easy buckets after that, but Carter Dylla hit a jump shot, and Hastings drove to the basket for a 7-4 Clipper lead.
Hastings arced another three, but the Wildcats echoed him right after. Lucas Walechka (clotheslined in the second half above) missed his first free throws, and the Wildcats knotted the game at 10 soon after and then sunk another three to take command with about seven minutes left in the first half.
“Right away we came out and played like I wanted us to,” Meyer said, “but the layups weren’t falling, and I think that just got to the guys’ heads.”
Kolby Gens made a trio of baskets, and Colin Krenik put in a three shortly after entering, but Glenville-Emmons led 27-22 at the break.
“We didn’t work as hard as I wanted us to in the first half,” Meyer said. “I think we let them come out and control the game.”
The Clippers managed to regain the lead early in the second half. Dylla made an inside basket, and Walechka, a foul magnet, made four of six free throw attempts. Hastings grabbed a defensive rebound, sprinted down the court, scored on a layup and followed it with a three from the corner to put the Clippers out front 33-32.
Wyatte Devens picked up a loose ball and scored to extend the Clipper lead, but the Wildcats, taking advantage of an open back door, spurted for six points and a lead they would never relinquish.
From there, Walechka put in a couple of inside buckets, Gens hit a two and a pair of threes, Dylla scored on a baseline drive, and Krenik hit a three.
The Clippers got the ball inside enough—and a pair of Wildcats fouled out—but they couldn’t take advantage from the foul line.
“We came out in the second half and did just what I wanted us to,” Meyer said. “We made them get into foul trouble. I felt like we could have just pounded the ball inside every time. The second half was ours if we would have made free throws.”
Walechka led the point effort with 18. Gens totaled 15 points, including a pair of threes. Hastings posted 13 points, nine from three-point land. Dylla had six points. Krenik also had six points, all coming from across the arc. Devens chipped in two points.
The Wildcats made eight threes and were 17 of 31 in foul shooting. They committed 30 fouls, seven more than the Clippers.
On Tuesday, host St. Clair beat the Clippers 91-44. Check back for scoring.
The Clippers host Waterville-Elysian-Morristown on Tuesday.