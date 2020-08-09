ST. PETER – In a rematch of last season’s second round Region 6C matchup, the St. Peter town team got its revenge over Waterville with an 8-2 victory at Veterans Field on Saturday night.
The Saints scored what proved to be the winning runs by plating three in the second inning. A single by Austin Pinke, followed by a walk to Chet Olsen, and a bunt single by Billy Hanson loaded the bases for Jeff Menk, who ensued with a sacrifice fly to score Pinke. Hunter Wilmes then singled to reload the bases, followed by a two-run single by Sam Wenner.
The local nine took a 5-0 advantage in the fourth as Andy Regner singled, Brad Morris walked, and Jovan Rodriguez drove in both runners with a double to the right-center gap. St. Peter then increased its lead to 6-0 in the sixth as Wilmes singled and later scored on a base hit by Pinke.
Starting pitcher Luke Regner had his best outing of the season on the mound. Regner was perfect through the first three innings and didn’t allow a hit until the fourth. He faced just four batters over the minimum through six innings until Waterville broke the shutout in the seventh after three consecutive singles, making the score 6-1.
The Saints added a pair of insurance runs in the eighth as Andy Regner reached on an error and scored on a single by Brad Morris. Another single by Pinke and a pinch hit walk issued to Ryan Kapsner loaded the bases for pinch hitter CJ Siewert, who took another walk for a free RBI.
Luke Regner started the ninth but allowed the first two batters to reach, giving way to his younger brother Andy Regner. A single scored one run to make the score 8-2, but Andy Regner struck out three in the inning to finish the game. Luke Regner earned the win after eight innings, allowing two runs on eight hits with two strikeouts and a walk.
Wenner (3-5, 2B, SB, 2 RBI) and Pinke (3-4, R, BB, RBI) led the team at the plate.
St. Peter (11-3 overall) hosts Gaylord at 6 p.m. Sunday in a state qualifier game.