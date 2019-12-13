Wyatt Olson scored 28 points to rise atop the Saints all-time scoring list as St. Peter topped Willmar 94-83 in a high-scoring Thursday non-conference boys basketball game.
Olson hit a free throw with about 5 minutes left in the game to surpass 2012 SPHS graduate Joey Bartlett, who drops to number two with his 1,285 career points. Olson, who'll be heading to Bemidji State University next year, now stands at 1,292.
It was an efficient offensive effort for both teams. The Saints hit 24 of 32 two-point field goals for 75 percent, and added 12 of 32 from beyond the arc at 38 percent.
Willmar wasn't far behind in torching the nets. The Cardinals hit 25 of 41 two-point field goals for 61 percent and 8 of 20 threes for 40 percent.
That put both teams' overall field goal percentage over 50 percent: St. Peter 56 percent and Willmar 54 percent.
Saints coach Sean Keating praised Olson and his Saints teammates for an efficient, high-scoring offense. But he also stressed the need to limit an opponent's point total. And he also appreciated Willmar's acknowledgement of Olson's record performance.
"Willmar was super great and supplied the game ball for Wyatt to keep and get signed by our entire team," Keating said. "Willmar is a good team with talented athletes who gave us fits."
Despite Willmar's 0-5 record, the Cardinals have had an extremely tough early schedule, with opponents sporting a combined 18-1 record.
"I love our offensive efficiency but am having a tough time seeing us give up the points we are on defense," the Saints coach added. "We need to get back to our defensive fundamentals and start doing the little things on that end."
St. Peter controlled much of the first half with its offense clicking nicely. But Willmar hung close, as the Saints headed into halftime with a 50-42 lead. The Cardinals closed to withing five points at 59-54 early in the second half, but a 15-5 St. Peter run put some distance between them. Willmar never got closer than eight points the rest of the way.
Olson also added a team-high 11 rebounds, 6 assists and 2 blocks. Josh Johnson contributed 22 points, while Ethan Grant chipped in 13 points, 6 assists and 3 blocks. The Saints out-rebounded the Cardinals by a 30-21 margin.
Other Saints scoring: Bennett Olson 14, Ethan Volk 9, Kaden Oeltjenbruns 5 and Kendall Nicolai 3.
Willmar was led by Samuel Fraser's 24 points. Three other Cardinals hit double figures: Sam May 15, and Jacob Rosendahl and Chase Dirksen 12 each.
It doesn't get any easier for the Saints with this busy early schedule. St. Peter plays unbeaten Marshall in an 11:30 a.m. game in Fairmont as part of the Big South Conference Showcase. In other Showcase contests: 10 a.m. -- New Ulm vs. Worthington; 1 p.m. -- Pipestone Area vs. St. James Area; 3 p.m. -- Redwood Valley vs. Blue Earth Area.
"Our biggest test of the year will be Saturday as we play Marshall in the Big South Showcase," Keating said. "Our defense needs to tighten up and we have to be ready for a tough, physical game. It will be fun to see how our guys compete."
St. Peter 50 - 44 -- 94
Willmar 42 - 41 -- 83