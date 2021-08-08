Stout defense as well as a standout pitching performance from Bob Elsen led the St. Peter Saints 35-over baseball team to a regular season finale win over the the Minnetonka Lakers. With the 4-1 win, the Saints finish the regular season with a 10-4 record and now await postseason brackets to be announced by the Minnesota Senior Men's Amateur Baseball Association.
"The defense was amazing." said Elsen. "Whenever I'm pitching defense is always important as I'm a strike ball thrower and my defense needs to be making plays. They did just that tonight."
The Saints sent down the Lakers in order in the top of the first and in the bottom of the inning, Jeff Baron led off with a single to right field that floated over the second baseman.
Mike Nachrainer then crushed a double into the right centerfield gap between the outfielders putting a runner at third who was then brought home by Matt Ballman on a deeply hit sacrifice fly.
After another 1-2-3 inning on defense, St. Peter led off the second inning with a double from Luke Larson and a walk from Joey Schnoor. With two-out, and a runner at third Schnoor attempted to steal second and an errant throw from the catcher allowed Larson to score from third as the ball sailed into the outfield.
That run was followed up by an RBI single from Baron to put the Saints up 3-0.
After both teams went down in order in the third inning, Minnetonka got its first hit of the game on a bloop single that found the gap behind first base. The Lakers then put their second baserunner of the day on the bases with a walk before they cashed in their lone run of the game on an RBI single that glided into left centerfield.
Immediately after the run, a foul popup from Minnetonka floated over to the left side fencing where Ballman took a full sprint to get to the ball. He collided face first with the fencing while managing to get his glove on the ball and despite falling to the ground, Ballman was able to hold onto the ball for the out.
"Matt was putting the heart into getting that out, that's what that was all about." said Elsen after the game.
The Saints responded in the bottom of the fourth inning with a leadoff double and after some small ball plays to advance the runner to third they scored the run on a soft hit fielder's choice that got caught up on the infield grass.
Elsen would go on to pitch three more scoreless innings allowing only a single hit down the stretch to earn the complete game win 4-1. "I say one pitch at a time. Mike is a great catcher and gives me great positions, I just have to hit my marks." Said Elsen.
Next up for St. Peter is postseason play as the team waits for the tournament seeding to be announced but the outlook is good for the Saints as they have won their last three games and six of their last eight.
"We're hitting the ball really well right now." Said Elsen. "We're looking to get seeded well in the tournament"