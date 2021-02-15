COLLEGEVILLE – The Gustavus Men’s Indoor Track and Field team faced off against Saint John’s and Augsburg on Saturday afternoon.
The day kicked off with Taylor Rooney (Sr., Andover) coming off of MIAC and USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week accolades to take first in the 60M hurdles, with an 8.00 time to beat his own facility record. First-year Major Martin (Fy., Celina, Texas) placed fourth in the event (9.70). Rooney also placed second in the 60m later in the day (7.00).
Following the 60m, the Gusties dominated in the mile with Henry Hinchcliffe (So., Austin) leading the pack with a 4:29.29 time followed by Jack DeGonda (Jr., Stillwater) (4:33.388) and Trevor LaVigne (So., Farmington) (4:34.60) to take second and third place.
Wyatt Quiring (Jr., Fairmont) secured a first place finish in the 400m with a 51.44 time with Seth Zeitchick (So., St. Paul) placing in third (52.06).
Looking to carry the momentum, Trigg Capistrant-Kinney (So., Minnetrista) won the 800m (2:03.90) and the Gusties finished first in both the 4x400m (3:42.87) and in the 4×200 (1:30.82).
In field events Isaiah Subah (Fy., Bloomington) placed first in the long jump (6.27) and Steven Orzolek’s (Jr., Darwin) 16.68m toss in the shot put ranks him third in Division III.
“I am really impressed with the times and marks for our team so far this year,” said Head Coach Aaron Lund. “Knowing our athletes, I knew the fight, determination, and effort were going to be there. I wasn’t completely sure how our team was going to respond to such adversity and uncertain times this year. They are showcasing some amazing performances and definitely taking advantage of their opportunity. It is clear to see that our team is so happy to be back competing again and really just enjoying the competitive atmosphere with their teammates.”
The men’s team finished second with 126.