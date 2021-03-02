St. Peter gymnastics team had another good scoring night, but it was enough against Big South Conference power Martin County Magic (MCW, Granada-Huntley-East Chain, Fairmont) on Tuesday at Fairmont-Live Fit Gymnasium.
The Magic won 137.500-132.750. It was the Saints' second high team total this season
The Saints shined on uneven parallel bars with Trista Landsom taking second (8.575), Makaya Moline third (7.9) and Addision Landsom fourth (7.75).
"As a team we had a great night on bars, taking three of the top four places," St. Peter head coach Kris Glidden said. "Makayla hit her handstands and put in her toe shoot, a release move, which was awesome."
Trista Landsom also led the Saints in the all-around, placing third, and finishing third on vault (8.95) and fourth on floor exercises (8.675).
"Trista had a great night once again, scoring 34.425 in the all-around," Glidden said. Her vault has been great the last two meets, and she did one of her best floor routines."
Addison Landsom also placed third on balance beam (8.625). Anna Klatt of St. Peter took fourth (8.375).
"Addison was back in the bar and beam line up, after suffering a sprained ankle," Glidden said. "She threw her new dismount on beam and scored in the top three."
The Magic (8-0) topped the Saints 135.375-133.250 in their first meeting Feb. 27.
The Magic also won the junior varsity competition 121.7-110. Nora Fondie led the Saints in second all-around (28.85) with a tie for third on vault (8.3), fourth on floor (7.45) and fourth on beam (7.6). Kaylee Moreau landed second on bars (7.1). Lexi Davis took fourth on bars (6.6) and third on floor (7.75).
St. Peter (6-3) ends the season at home at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 6 versus New Ulm at Mankato Area Gymnastics School.
"Looking forward to three good practices before our last home meet of the season on Saturday against New Ulm," Glidden said.
New Ulm (6-1) topped St. Peter 136.6-127.975 on Feb. 2.