Coaches
Head Coach: Dan Fredrickson 9th year
Assistant coaches: Sandi Hollerich 7th year (6th Varsity) and Laura Dickie 1st year
Key Players
Nicole McCabe 12th-Left Field: “She is a returning 1st Team All-Conference player,” Fredrickson said. “She is an excellent contact hitter. She is an exceptional all around player. Nicole hits everything hard and has a great offensive game. She’s one of the area’s top hitters. She’s poised for another big season for the Clippers.”
Brianna Connor 12th-3B: “Brianna has been a starter since her freshman season,” Fredrickson said. “She has a very strong arm from 3rd and she has a very good glove. She has all the tools. Brianna has a devastating bat when she is on. She is a dynamic offensive player. She is a big key to Clipper success this spring.”
Halle McCabe 12th-SS: “Halle is an excellent all-around athlete,” Fredrickson said. “She is blessed with exceptional hand-eye coordination. She is a slick fielder with a very strong arm. At the plate Halle is a big-time bat. She combines an excellent contact rate with some legit pop. Halle is a crucial player that makes the game easier for those around her. She is a natural leader.”
Macey Ziebarth: 12-CF: “Macey is so fun to watch she goes all out all the time,” Fredrickson said. “She’s a player that does everything 100% from practice to games. She is an absolute gamer. Macey will bat lead off and set the table this season for the Clippers. She is a very strong defensive player. Macey has excellent range and good arm from center field.”
Emily Kern 11th-P/1B: “She is a pitcher that throws lots of strikes,” Fredrickson said. “She will log lots of innings for us this year. On offense she has thunder in her bat and makes lots of contact. Emily is a very talented player. And the future is very bright for this Clipper.”
Taylin Gosch 11th-2B: “Taylin is an impressive athlete,” Fredrickson said. “She does a very good job at the keystone position. Her glove is excellent and she’s a very heady player. Taylin is an aggressive player. She is already a very good team leader.”
Ashley Connor 11th-RF: “Ashley does a nice job tracking balls in the OF and she has a strong arm. At the plate she hits the ball hard. She has a very good swing. Ashley is a player that will contribute a lot to Clipper success this season.”
Grayce Kortuem 11th-1B/OF: “Grayce is a very skilled player,” Fredrickson said. “She’s nice outfielder and plays first base very well. Grayce is a solid hitter that can really drive the ball. She’s quick on the bases.”
Sierra Davis 11th-P/OF: “Sierra is a solid pitcher that throws lots of strikes,” Fredrickson said. “She has a very nice change-up when she is on. Early in practice she’s hit the ball well in the cage.”
Jordyn Klingel 11th-C/OF: “Jordyn is an aggressive player,” Fredrickson said. She’s a nice outfielder and tracks the ball well. She’ll play some catcher for us this season too. She’s made nice contact in the batting cage.”
Kallee Karels 10th-IF/OF: Kallee is a terrific athlete. She does things very naturally and this season she will play a super utility role for us playing many different positions. As far as offense her bat plays. She has a nice swing path and she makes lots of contact. She’s a very good player.
Harley Connor 10th-C/IF: “Harley does a nice job behind the plate,” Fredrickson said. “And she has a strong arm for the position. She has a very bright future ahead of her. She’s a very good hitter and can really drive the ball.”
Cassandra Connor 9th: “Her position this season on varsity is a hitter,” Fredrickson said. “She looks like a future star for the Clippers. And that future could arrive very soon. She has an incredible swing. And she could be an immediate difference maker for us this season. She’s legit!”
Keep Your Eye On
Maddie Steen 11th OF, Allison Gindra 11th OF, Sophie Shouler 10th OF, Emma Swerre OF/IF, Lacey Hollerich 9th C/IF
Moved On
McKenna Robb, Lexi Hollerich, Rachel Guentzel, Mya Krenik, Mollee Grams, Lexi Schatz. “This group was incredible led by All-Conference batterymates Robb and Hollerich that paced the Clippers for many successful seasons,” Fredrickson said. “The Clippers won the school’s first softball conference championship in 2018. Finished 2nd in 2017 and 2019 in the Valley Conference. And they were conference favorites and strong section contenders in a lost 2020 COVID-19 season. This group will be forever remembered and truly missed.”
2019 Recap
6-2, finished 2nd in the Valley Conference
2020 Pandemic Cancelled Season
“It was awful,” Fredrickson said. “I felt terrible for the girls that put in so much hard work over the years. It meant a lot to them. And it still hurts to think about. For us as a program we had a chance to have the best season any Clipper softball team has ever had. I feel bad those girls never had the chance to show that. It would have meant a lot to our community.”
2021 Season Outlook
“I expect us to contend for our conference championship this season. However that road will be difficult as our conference has some very good teams at the top. I expect us to have some early season ups and downs. But I think after a couple games under our belt we will gain confidence quickly. Our girls can hit. We just need a couple games to get used to pitching in a live game atmosphere again. After that I know we can really score some runs. We have a deep lineup. I like our fielders. We should have a very good defense once we gain a little in-game experience. And once roles get established. Our pitching is solid with Emily and Sierra both throw strikes. I think this is a team that will just get better and better. And come section tournament time we will be a very tough out.” — Dan Fredrickson, head coach
By The Numbers
18 — total varsity players
4 — Seniors
2020 — Thankful it’s gone!