It was a tale of two halves. And two scoreless overtime periods.
The St. Peter Saints girls soccer team dominated the first half of the Aug. home match against New Ulm, taking a 1-0 lead into intermission on an Amelia Carlson unassisted goal at the 33-minute mark .
Carlson broke away through the middle of the field and beat New Ulm goalkeeper Kendra Nesvold on the left side for the match's first score.
The Saints came close on several other threats in the first half. Maddie More nearly scored just two minutes into the match but Nesvold made a diving save to her right. Six minutes later, Aly Smith had a near-miss. And at the 19:30 mark of the first half, Carlson's lefty kick soared high to the right.
New Ulm's first real threat came with just over 12 minutes remaining in the first half. And three minutes later, Saints goalie Katie Gurrola made her best save of the match to keep the score 1-0 St. Peter.
But the Eagles controlled much of the second half. And at the 18:23 mark, New Ulm's Brynn Nesvold tied things up at 1-1. The Saints had one goad run with 2:35 left in regulation, while Gurrola made her toughest final save with just 45 seconds left.
It stayed that way through regulation and two 5-minute overtime periods.
St. Peter out shot New Ulm 6-3.
St. Peter's record through four matches sits at 3-0-1 while New Ulm stands at 0-1-1. After a road match Sept. 3 at Mankato Loyola, the Saints will be at home for three straight.
St. Peter hosts Kasson-Mantorville 11 a.m. Saturday, then two key Big South Conference matches Tuesday, Sept. 10 vs. Waseca and Thursday, Sept. 12 vs. Fairmont area.
St. Peter 7, Worthington 0
Six first-half goals powered the St. Peter Saints girls soccer team to an easy 7-0 Big South Conference victory last Tuesday over visiting Worthington.
It was the third straight win for the Saints, while Worthington dropped to 0-3 with the loss.
St. Peter out shot Worthington 17-0.
Ella Gilbertson and Amelia Carlson scored two goals apiece for the Saints. Carlson also had two assists.
St. Pete jumped to a 6-0 lead at halftime.
In the first half, Gilbertson scored first, assisted by Carlson, at the 5:20 minute.
Carlson made it 2-0 with an unassisted goal at the 6:30 minute.
Carlson scored again unassisted at the 8:00 minute for a 3-0 lead.
Emma Jones scored unassisted at the 23:00 minute to make it 4-0.
Maddie More scored, assisted by Carlson, for a 5-0 lead.
Gilbertson scored from More at the 35:20 minute to make it 6-0 at halftime.
AJ Brock finished off the scoring in the second half with an unassisted goal in the 48:00 minute.