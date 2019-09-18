Marshall topped host St. Peter 97-89 Tuesday, handing the Saints swimming and dive team its first setback of the season.
St. Peter's Jaiden Landsom and Morgan Kelly each recorded two wins, with each taking an individual first and also participating in relay team victories.
Kelly won the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:12.40. Teammates Lexi Johnson was fourth in 1:22.60 and Madison Kelly fifth in 1:23.82.
Kelly and Landsom were both part of St. Peter's winning 200-yard medley relay team, along with Shelby Graft and Olivia Denzer. The foursome won in a time of 2:00.50, a full six minutes ahead of the second-place Marshall team.
In third place was the St. Peter team of Piedra Larson, RaeAnne Smit, Lexi Johnson and Morgan Petersen in 2:10.47.
Landsom's individual win came in the 100-yard backstroke in a time of 1:06.05. Graft was second in the event in 1:08.67 and Larson was fifth in 1:17.38.
Other event results:
In the 200-yard freestyle, Hannah Denzer was the best finisher with a third-place finish in 2:08.15. Olivia Denzer was fifth in 2:11.63 and Anna Boomgaarden was sixth in 2:19.67.
Kelly took a second in the 200-yard individual medley in 2:20.91. RaeAnne Smit was fifth in 2:41.29, with Salena Smit sixth in 2:50.38.
It was a clean sweep for the Saints in the 50-yard freestyle, with Isabel Avant winning in :28.19. Kathryn Larson was second in :28.58 and Morgan Petersen third in :29.01.
Lauren Feder earned a first-place finish in the 1-meter diving competition with a score of 165.75. Brianna Baker was fourth at 128.85 and Lexi Johnson sixth at 118.25.
Saints swimmers finished 2-3-4 in the 100-yard butterfly event. Landsom record a second-place finish in 1:04.01, with teammates RaeAnne Smit third in 1:10.31 and Boomgaarden fourth in 1:11.10.
In the 100-yard freestyle, Graft placed second in 1:00.05, Avant was third in 1:02.51, and Larson was sixth in 1:04.04.
Hannah and Olivia Denzer finished third and fourth in the 500-yard freestyle in times of 5:41.39 and 5:50.52. Larson was sixth in 6:31.46.
In the 200-yard freestyle relay event, St. Peter's team of Lexi Johnson, Hannah Denzer, Kathryn Larson and Morgan Kelly took second in 1:50.23. And the team of Isabel Avant, Maya Pettis, Anna Boomgaarden and RaeAnne Smit was fourth in 1:58.34.
And in the 400-yard freestyle relay event, the Saints team of Hannah Denzer, Jaiden Landsom, Olivia Denzer and Shelby Graft took second in 3:59.69. In fourth place was the St. Peter team of Piedra Larson, Isabel Avant, Anna Boomgaarden and Kathryn Larson in 4:13.13.
The Saints junior varsity team defeated Marshall by a 121-43 score.