With its five-guard offense, state No. 1 BOLD got out fast on the transition and scored 36 points from behind the 3-point line to defeat the visiting Cleveland boys 77-41 in the second round of the Section 2A playoffs on Saturday.
While the Clippers didn’t get off to a stellar start in Bird Island, they managed to hang around the first half. But as the Warriors increased tempo, it got harder for the Clippers to keep up, and they were outscored 41-17 after the break.
“The first half we were ready,” said head coach Dan Fredrickson. “We were dialed in. This is a game we were talking about for a week and a half. The problem is with these guys, they’re so different because they just speed you up, speed you up, speed you up.”
The Clippers turned the ball over twice, once on a steal and the other out of bounds, before Isaac Mueller’s basket from behind the arc tied it 3-3.
But battling an illness, Mueller went bench soon after. Although he would get more floor time, especially in the second half, Mueller didn’t make another basket.
“Him not ready to go…our No. 1 guard against that pressure, especially the way he played the other night against BLHS,” Fredrickson said. “Absolutely he took over that game. It was the best I had seen had play. If we see that Isaac going forward, this is us next year, on the other end of this.”
The Warriors responded with the first of a dozen threes they would have on the night. Levi Baker scored from inside, but taking advantage of Clipper turnovers and two steals, BOLD, scoring on the transition, pulled ahead 15-5.
“We talked about the key to the game was to make them play against a set defense every time, which I felt we did for the first 14 minutes,” Fredrickson said. “If you let these guys feast in transition, then you’ve got a little bit of a problem.”
With drives by Eric Rohlfing and Ben Holden and a Holden freebie, the Clippers scored the next five points, but stealing twice more, the Warriors echoed with a 5-point spurt.
After Holden made a pair of inside baskets, Rohlfing sunk back-to-back threes to pull the Clippers within eight, 30-22, but while Baker hit a couple of free shots down the stretch, the Warriors flung in two more threes, including one just before the buzzer to go into their locker room up by a dozen.
“I feel like we left some stuff out there,” Fredrickson said. “We missed some shots we should have made, and that’s going to come in a big game. We let them get in transition too much, but the first 10 to 14 minutes, I’m absolutely pleased with where we were.”
While the Clippers continued to miss easy shots, the Warriors scored the first 13 points of the second half. More than 4 minutes in, Holden finally stopped the rally with an inside basket.
“The second half came and we just didn’t answer the bell the way they did,” Fredrickson said. “They jumped out to that quick 8-0 run. It’s tough to stay mentally engaged; it’s tough to say ‘next possession’ when you see that 20-point difference on the scoreboard.”
BOLD continued to maintain a score twice that of the Clippers. The game ended under the mercy clock.
“They’re really good at what they do,” Fredrickson said. “They normally double that first catch and everybody overloads. We didn’t rotate the ball in as quickly as they rotated on defense. That was a big difference in the game.”
Holden led the Clipper effort with 14 points and a dozen rebounds. Rohlfing scored 14 points. Seven BOLD players made at least one three. Each team made three of four free-throw attempts.
Fredrickson said BOLD should be ranked tops in the state, at least because they play like it.
“Do I think they are the most well-rounded team? No, but they believe they are. That’s No. 1. Those kids play harder and they play better than they are because they believe they are. They walk on the floor with that attitude that they’re just going to take it. I think Waterville is more equipped, but with three point shooters, could BOLD take out anybody on any night? Absolutely, and you don’t have a 27-1 record if you’re not. But I think we had some stuff we could have hurt them a little tonight if we were more consistent. I think we exposed them a little bit.”
The Clippers finish 9-18. Arguably, that record could have been flipped had the Clippers executed to their abilities. But Fredrickson sees the improvement that came toward the end of the season picking up next November, especially if the Clippers work hard this summer.
“We’ve got two big time players inside with Eric and Ben, and a player like Isaac steps up, and that maturity level and that basketball knowledge goes up for him…his ability; he can fly that ball from end to end. And we need guys Elijah (Sullivan), Jackson (Meyer), Carter (Dylla) to all to make jumps and all to be really good shooters, so when they start doubling Ben and Eric, those guys are going to bury shots.”
It was the last game for seniors Baker and Luke Mueller.
BOLD 36 41 77
Cleveland 24 17 41
Cleveland 41 (Ben Holden 17, Isaac Mueller 3, Levi Baker 4, Eric Rohlfing 14, Carter Dylla 3)
Rebounds 23 (Holden 12, Isaac Mueller 2, Baker 1, Rohlfing 4, Dylla 3, Jackson Meyer 1)
Assists 10 (Holden 1, Dylla 5, Rohlfing 2, Baker 1, Luke Mueller 1)
Steals 8 (Holden 1, Rohlfing 1, Baker 1, Dylla 3, Meyer 1, Elijah Sullivan 1)
Blocks 2 (Dylla 1, Rohlfing 1)
Turnovers 16
2FG 13-43 (55%)
3FG 4-15 (26%) (Eric Rohlfing 2, Isaac Mueller 1, Carter Dylla 1)
FT 3-4 (75%)