I've been going to games in St. Peter for the last 22 years as a sports editor, writer and photographer for the St. Peter Herald.
In addition to working for the Herald since 1997, I previously covered sports and news from 1995 to 1997 at the St. James Plaindealer and from 1984 to 1995 at Circulating Pines in Circle Pines
This will temporarily end Aug. 2 when I have right knee replacement surgery at Rivers Edge Hospital.
Orthopedic and Fracture Clinic Dr. Kyle Swanson, a highly recommended and prolific knee surgeon, will perform the procedure.
I'm also planning left knee replacement surgery tentatively for this November.
I've had knee problems since the eighth grade when I injured my left one getting checked from behind into hockey boards in a preseason Inver Grove Heights Bantam hockey scrimmage with South St. Paul at Wakota Arena. That caused my knee cap to move out of place, and I wore a cast and was on crutches for six weeks before I recovered and got back on the ice.
But I continued to have trouble with the knee slipping out of place to the left and back into place which caused pain and swelling. I never seemed to be able to push myself to my maximum physical ability without risking injury.
I kept playing sports, however, until age 31. In August 1990, I suffered a serious ACL (Anterior Cruciate Ligament) tear playing slow pitch softball which required arthroscopic surgery. In addition to regenerative ACL surgery, loose cartilage was removed and the knee was smoothed out.
I reinjured it two months later playing touch football and had arthroscopic surgery again.
Both surgeries were successful in reducing the pain, but a doctor warned me that I risked reinjury if I kept playing sports that require running.
I was playing tennis and slowpitch softball, but I stopped playing running sports and just played golf for 20 years until age 50 when I picked up a tennis racket again. I got a better knee brace from OFC; I worked out to get in better shape, and I was running and ready to go. I've played tennis once or twice a week since then, including once a week for two hours in the winter time at Swanson Tennis Center.
I could play doubles two hours straight with little pain. But about six months ago, my right knee started hurting, swelling and stiffening up after about an hour of playing. In the last few months, my right knee hurt and stiffened up as soon as I stepped on the court. Even just walking through a parking lot to games bothered me.
So on July 5, I finally saw Dr. Swanson, and he looked at the x-rays of my knees which showed no cartilage remaining, bone-on-bone rubbing and misaligned knee caps, and quickly he said, "You need knee replacement surgery."
I didn't ask for it, but I wanted knee replacement to be able to walk and later run without pain and stiffness.
It's typically a 6- to 8-week recovery process. I may get back to work sooner, possibly just writing and editing stories at my desk in the office for a while before going back to covering and photographing games.
So after 36 years in the newspaper business, I'm mostly going to miss going to games and taking photographs. Those are my favorite parts of the "job." It is a job, but it's fun. I love my work, but at age 60, I'm not at my peak physically anymore.