Many people have inquired about the availability of presale tickets for St. Peter High School boys and girls basketball games on Saturday, Feb. 8 against Minnehaha Academy.
Girls varsity plays at 2 p.m., followed by boys varsity at 4 p.m.
Minnehaha boys (12-2) are ranked No. 1 in the state in Class AAA. St. Peter boys (13-4) are No. 9 in AAA. Minnehaha girls (13-6) are No. 15 in Class AA. St. Peter girls (15-4) are No. 21 in AAA.
St. Peter will be issuing 750 presale tickets from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday (if tickets are still available).
The school will not do presale Saturday. Doors will open at 1 p.m. At that time, the unsold presale and 800 additional tickets will be available first come-first serve basis. If/when the posted capacity of 1,756 is reached, the school will no longer sell and patrons will be turned away.
All passes will be honored, but you'll need to come to the high school to get your ticket or run the risk of not getting in on Saturday. The school will not be sending tickets through school mail.
One option is streaming the game online at www.nfhsnetwork.com. A monthly subscription is $12, and you'll be able to watch the remaining basketball season (not including playoffs).