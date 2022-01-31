Sarena Remiger (above) scored 18 points. Emily Kern added 16 points, and the Clipper girls easily rolled over a young varsity Madelia team 60-18 on Friday. (Photos courtesy Cleveland Public Schools, Richard Rohlfing)
No seniors are on the 1-14 Madelia team. The average Blackhawk is a freshman. The score was similar to when the Clippers traveled to Madelia back on December 3.
Kern scored the game’s first basket. With the Clippers in double figures, Madelia finally got on the board, but Emma Treanor’s three put the Clippers up 19-2.
Nine Clipper points later, at the 7-minute mark, the Blackhawks scored again when they hit the front end of a two-shot foul, but Mariah McCabe curved a three from the corner to widen the Clipper advantage.
With free shots and a couple baskets from the floor, Madelia added eight more points before the break. Kern bookended the half with a basket for a 40-11 Clipper lead.
Remiger put in the first three baskets of the second half. With a Kaylee Karles three, her second in the game, the Clippers were in front 49-11.
Down the stretch, Lacey McCabe and Ava Hahn each put in a bucket. After a Karels free basket, Ava La France scored from the floor to put the final touches on the victory.
Karels had seven points. Ava Hahn scored four points. Treanor, Greta Hahn and Mariah McCabe each had three points. Lacey McCabe, LaFrance and Laci Hollerich each contributed two points.
The Clippers had four threes and were four of 13 from the foul line.
The Clippers are back in action on Friday when they host Mankato Loyola. The Crusaders returned to independence this year after being combined with Nicollet for a few years. They are non-conference.