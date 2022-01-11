Aiming to set the tone coming out of winter break, the St. Peter Saint girls basketball team faced a pair of quality opponents this week in the Stewartville and Belle Plaine Tigers. The Saints was able to make important shots down the stretch against Stewartville which propelled them to a 65-63 win Saturday afternoon, before traveling to Belle Plaine and cruising to a 62-42 win Monday night.
With the victories, St. Peter now stands at 12-1 (4-0 BSE) halfway through the regular season.
Saturday afternoon, the Saints battled a tough Stewartville squad as neither team was able to create more than six points of separation all night. St. Peter was able to make the shots when they counted down the stretch though, and were able to hold off the Tigers for the 66-63 win.
Rhyan Holmgren finished the game with 25 points to go along with five boards and a pair of steals while Annika Southworth scored 17 while adding four assists.
Abby Maloney scored nine points and pulled down six boards while adding a block and Lilly Ruffin finished with a team-high nine rebounds, included five on the offensive end. Needing every point, the 14-6 edge on the offensive boards for St. Peter was key to the victory.
Monday night, the Saints returned to the hardwood to battle the Belle Plaine Tigers and after initially playing to a virtual draw, the St. Peter pressure defense began to force the Tigers into errors, allowing the team to pull away. The Saints forced a total of 28 turnovers from Belle Plaine as well as maintaining a 35-26 edge in rebounds to earn the 62-42 win.
Holmgren once again led the team in scoring with 20 points and earned three steals while Southworth scored 18 points to go along with seven boards, four of them on the offensive end.
Maddie Kamm finished the game 3-3 from the field to score seven points and recorded a team-high four steals in the win.
St. Peter returns to action Thursday, Jan. 13 when they host rival New Ulm with tip-off scheduled for 7:15 p.m.