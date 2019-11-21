St. Peter Wrestling
COACHES
Head coach: Keith Hanson, 27th year, and Ryan Timmerman, 8th year — first year of co-head coaches
Assistant coaches: Ashton Bartlett, 2nd year
Mike Hohenstien, 9th year
KEY PLAYERS
Seniors:
Wareke Gillette 5 years letter winner, Section Place finisher, 105 career wins
Michael Connor 4 years letter winner, Section Place finisher, 64 career wins
Eli Hunt 5 years letter winner, State place finisher, 107 career wins
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Juniors: Noah Hunt and Nathan Fogal
Sophomores: Kole Guth and Brogan Hanson
Freshman: Amir Loredo Hollon
MOVED ON
Sage Loredo Hollon, Matthew Pettis and Hayden Thole
2019-20 SEASON OUTLOOK
"Last year, we finished 12-6 overall as a team, placed second in the dual meet portion of the conference, and won our first round of the section tournament before we were eliminated by section champion Waconia."
"We look to have a competitive team in dual meets if we can fill all the weight classes, some wrestlers will be wrestling up a weight to help do this and get better competition. As far as section competition goes, Waconia has now moved up a class and is no longer in our section, but a number of teams return some good wrestlers. Early favorites would be the always tough Scott West Panthers, followed closely by TCU and Hutchinson, while both Mankato Schools bring back very respectable teams."
COMMENTS FROM THE COACH
"It will be an exciting year working with the wrestlers, as we have a good bunch of kids who enjoy competing. Also, working with Ryan now as a co-head coach will be enjoyable for myself, and the team, as he brings great energy and experience to the room." - Keith Hanson, co-head coach
BY THE NUMBERS
11 - Returning letter winners
6 - returning section place finishers
1 - returning state place finisher