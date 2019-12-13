The St. Peter wrestling team had a strong night Thursday, Dec. 12. The Saints took on Maple River and Le Sueur-Henderson at LS-H and earned a 54-12 victory over the Giants, and fell just one point short of defeating Maple River, who won that match 30-29.
“We wrestled well,” said St. Peter Coach Keith Hanson. “We’ve always battled with Maple River. Unfortunately, we lost a team point right away when one of our young kids got his shoulders wrapped up. We ended up losing 30-29. We would have won the tiebreaker because we had more pins. Maple River is a good team. Le Sueur, we had a good match. They have some young kids, but they’re improving. So yeah, I thought this went very well.”
The Saints’ first matchup of the night was Maple River, who they were nearly even with. Nakiye Mercado earned six points for St. Peter due to forfeit in the 113 weight class, while Amir Loredo-Hollon was the first on the team to win a match, pinning Maple River’s Amaurus Harris at 0:25.
Maple River took the 126 round, but the Saints came back at 132. Noah Hunt scraped out a close victory over Biden Simon, going 5-4 to win by decision. Maple River then won the 138 while Michael Connor pinned Noah Ziegler at 0:32 in the 145 weight class. Maple River won the next two rounds as well as two forfeits from St. Peter, which threw the team into the lead. Eli Hunt pinned Maple River's Brady Walters at 0:36 in the 170 weight class, and Nathan Pettis defeated Thayne Decker in a 10-3 decision, earning almost enough points to win the meet.
But the Saints ended up just a point short. With strong competition from Maple River, it took key performances by St. Peter wrestlers to come so close to victory. Hanson said that the team’s path to improvement is through recruiting more wrestlers.
“Right now we’re forfeiting two weight classes, so we’re missing out on 12 points,” said Hanson. “Both matches that we lost, we’ve come down to heavyweight. So we’re hoping that after Christmas break, we have a new guy out in 195 and we’re hoping to get one of our other kids into 220 so we’ll field the full squad and be a little more competitive.”
In their match against Le Sueur-Henderson, the Saints practically swept the competition.
Nakiye Mercado opened the match in the 106 weight class and pinned the Giants’ Wyatt Genelin at 1:31. Le Sueur-Henderson had a victory in the 113 weight class, but the Saints ensured it would be the Giants’ only win of the match.
Amir Loredo-Hollon pinned Andy Genelin at 0:20 to earn six more points for the team. Brogan Hanson and Noah Hunt both took victories by major decision in the 126 and 132 weight classes 11-0 and 9-1 respectively.
In 138, Nathan Fogal won by forfeit followed by Michael Connor who felled Jordan Grinde at 3:28. Cole Filand then bested Ethan Genelin by a 9-0 major decision followed by Kole Guth who won the 160 weight class by pinning Kade Thompson at 1:00. Eli Hunt won a forfeit, as did Le Sueur-Henderson, but Nathan Pettis took the final round for St. Peter in the 285 weight class, defeating Noe Sanchez at 2:43.
Overall, it was a good day for the Saints with some standout performances.
“Michael Conrad had two nice pins for us,” said Hanson. “He helped the team out. Noah Hunt won two matches. He had a nice kid from Maple River, Owen Simon, so that was a really good win for Noah.”