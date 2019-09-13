The Gustavus men’s soccer team found its groove early on Sept. 8 en rout to a 6-1 win over Simpson. With the win the Gusties improve to 4-0 on the year while Simpson falls to 3-1.
“This was a big test for us, and the one we needed and expected,” said Head Coach Tudor Flintham. “Simpson is a really strong team in a highly competitive conference. We knew that we could play with anyone in terms of our technical ability, but the question was could we match physical intensity in a game we knew would be high tempo for 90 minutes. We’re proud of the boys but know that we have other huge tests coming up very soon, none bigger than Wartburg on Friday. So we’ll rest, recover, get a good week of training in, and prepare for another 90-minute battle. Go Gusties.”
It didn’t take long for the Gusties to break the ice, when Cole Schwartz (So., Jakarta, Indonesia) found the back of the net less than two minutes into the game with his seventh goal of the year with assists going to Nicholas Leach (So., Sioux Falls, S.D.) and Raphael Cattelin (Fy., Edina). Matt Gibbons (Jr., Minneapolis) then started off his strong day with a give-and-go goal with Trace Dobson (Jr., Sioux Falls, S.D.). Gibbons kept the Gusties going when he scored at the 16 minute mark assisted by Schwartz and Leach.
In the second half the Gusties got started early again when Leach scored off assists from Will Richards (Sr., Hudson, Wis.) and Gibbons to put Gustavus up 4-0. At the 54 minute mark the Black and Gold found the back of the net a fifth time when Ethan Glissendorf (Fy., Sioux Falls, S.D.) scored his first collegiate goal assisted by Cattelin. Simpson was able to find the back of the net at the 61 minute mark to make the score 5-1. The Gusties answered though with just over 15 minutes to play when a Leach shot rebounded to the right side of the net and Joe Brandel (Sr., St. Louis Park, Minn.) slid in and punched it past the goalie to give the Gusties a 6-1 lead that would hold out for victory.
Wesley Sanders (Fy., Urbandale, Iowa) got the win in net allowing one goal and making five saves.