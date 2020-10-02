Showing good teamwork, St. Peter girls soccer team defeated Worthington for the second time this season 5-1 on Friday at Worthington.
The Saints (7-0-2), who also beat the Trojans 8-1 on Sept. 18, jumped to a 5-0 lead at halftime.
Emma Jones scored the first two goals, assisted by Vanessa Krueger and Ella Gilbertson, who finished with a goal and two assists.
Maddie More then score, assisted by Gilbertson.
Gilbertson then scored, assisted by Jones.
Natalie Petersen finished off the scoring with a goal assisted by Sam Long.
Worthington (1-6-1) scored the lone goal in the second half.
The Saints out shot the Trojans 16-7.
"We played well tonight," St. Peter coach Bre Steele said. "After watching film from the last game and working on different drills in practice, the players were running off the ball to create opportunities. They would check to the ball, make runs off the ball, do give-and-go passes, support passes and we would swing the ball around the back or through the midfield. This is an area of our game we are currently working on, and you could definitely see huge improvements during tonight’s game.
"A lot of players saw playing time tonight. Katie Gurrola even got to play some minutes on the field as a forward. It will be fun to watch film from this game and compare our play from our last game."
St. Peter's next game is 6:45 p.m. Tuesday at home in the third match-up this season with Worthington.