St. Peter girls and boys swept first place in another track and field Thursday at New Ulm Invite.
The girls' team rankings showed: 1) St Peter 110.333; 2) Windom Area 76.3333; 3) Worthington 75; 4) Blue Earth Area 67; and 5) New Ulm 48.3333
The boys' rankings showed: 1) St Peter 107.5; 2) Worthington 82; 3) Blue Earth Area 73; 4) New Ulm 58.5; and 5) Windom Area 52.
"Another good meet for the girls," St. Peter girls head coach Jeff Portugue said. "Madison More continues to run well in the distance and middle distance races taking first in 1600m and second in the 800.
"Seventh grader Keira Freidrich and eighth grader Annika Southworth took first and second in the 400m both winning their heat.
"Hadley Stuehernberg was a double winner in the 3200m and the 4x800 relay with Morgan Petersen, Freidrich and Southworth a double winner with a first in the 400m.
"Josie Wiebusch and Lauren Odland continue to score big points in the hurdle events.
"In the throws under new throwing coach Alex Wiess, the girls continue to improve getting three of the top five places in the shot and two in the discus. Katie Gurrola led the way along with Katie Petersen and Cadence Selzer-Campion."
St. Peter boys won seven of the 18 events, led by double winners Brooks Reicks (200 dash and 300 hurdles) and John Borgmeier (800 and 1600 runs).
"John Borgmeier looked really good in winning the 800 and 1600 meter races," St. Peter boys head coach Keith Hanson said
First places also went to Jamarion Robinson (100 dash), Alex Bosacker (110 hurdles) and Kole Guth (pole vault) and the 4x400 relay.
"Jamarion Robinson continues to improve in his events," Hanson said.
"We had another good meet as a bunch of guys ran their season bests," Hanson said. "I guess this helps when we have a nice day and weather!