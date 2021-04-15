St. Peter baseball won a Big South Conference pitchers' duel over Waseca 2-1 on Thursday at Veterans Field.
Left-handed starter Theo Geidd pitched five innings, allowing one run on two hits, one walk and five strikeouts to earn the victory.
Righty Jake Rimstad got the save, pitching the last two innings with no runs on one hit, one walk and one strikeout with a runner on third and two out in the top of the seventh inning.
The Saints had only two hits. Rimstad went 1 for 1 with two walks and scored the game-winning run. Second baseman Shea Hildebrandt had the other hit, going 1 for 2.
Three Waseca pitchers combined for a two-hitter: Zach Hoehn, Bradley Schroeder and Tyler Klinger.
The Bluejays scored their only run in the first inning in taking a 1-0 lead on a walk to Zander Fitsimmons, a sacrifice bunt by Klinger and an RBI double by Hoehn.
The Saints tied it 1-1 with a run in the third inning. Right fielder Brogan Hanson reached first on a catcher's hand. Second baseman Shea Hildebrandt beat out an infield hit in which Hanson slid into the second baseman and broke up the double play. Geidd was hit by a pitch to load the bases, and Hanson scored on a sacrifice fly by catcher Josh Robb.
After leaving seven runners on base in the first five innings, the Saints finally delivered the game-winning run in the bottom of the sixth inning. Rimstad led off with a single to center. Jorden Jeremiason sacrificed bunted Rimstad to second, and he alertly kept on going to third base with no one covering. Then shortstop Vinny Guappone drove in the game-winning run on a sacrifice play that scored Rimstad.
The Bluejays threatened to tied it in the top of the seventh. Jarret Ahlschlager led off with a single to center. Payton Garza sacrifice bunted him to second. Ahlschlager advanced to third on a ground out. But Rimstad struck out the final batter to end the game.
St. Peter (3-1) travels to the Jordan Mini Met at 5 p.m. Friday to meet the Hubmen.