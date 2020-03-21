St. Peter seniors Wyatt Olson and Kaden Oltjenbruns have been selected all-conference on the 2019-20 Big South Conference Boys Basketball All-Conference Team.
Junior Ethan Grant, a 6-foot-1 point guard, earned all-conference honorable mention.
A 6-foot-6 center, Olson finished his career as the school record holder for points (1,725) and rebounds (1,182). He also is a 2019-'20 AAA and AAAA Academic All State honoree by the Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association.
St. Peter head coach Sean Keating, tweeting about Olson, wrote: "Congratulations on setting a new bar for hard work, leadership and an example of excellence for our future Saints to look up to. Congrats for doing it on the court and in the classroom!"
This season, Olson led the Saints with 19.7 points, 11.5 rebounds and 0.5 blocked shots per game. He also averaged 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals.
Oeltjenbruns, a 5-foot-11 guard, averaged 9.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals per game.
The Saints' second-leading scorer, Grant averaged 12.0 points and team highs of 4.5 assists and 2.1 steals. He also had 3.6 rebounds and 0.3 blocks a game.
Senior forward Josh Johnson finished as the Saints' third-leading scorer at 11.2 points per game. He also averaged 3.1 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks.
Senior guard Ethan Volk averaged 7.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.9 steals.
Sophomore forward Bennett Olson averaged 7.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks.
Senior guard Mason Doherty averaged 2.1 points, 0.3 rebounds and 0.5 steals.
Sophomore forward Alex Bosacker averaged 2.0 points and 2.0 rebounds.
Junior forward Josh Robb averaged 1.9 points, 1.3 rebounds, 0.3 assists and 0.3 steals.
Senior forward Carson Kennedy averaged 1.4 points, 1.8 rebounds, 0.3 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.1 blocks.
Junior guard Shea Hildebrandt averaged 1.3 points, 0.6 rebounds, 0.1 assists and 0.1 steals.
Junior forward Vinny Guappone averaged 0.8 points, 1.5 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.1 blocks.
Junior forward Kendall Nikolai averaged 0.5 points, 0.6 rebounds, 0.1 assists and 0.2 steals.
Senior guard Isse Noor averaged 0.6 points, 0.8 rebounds, 0.3 assists, 0.1 steals and 0.1 blocks.
Senior guard Daniel Nadeau averaged 0.5 points, 0.4 rebounds, 0.6 assists and 0.3 steals.
Junior guard Zach Taylor averaged 0.3 points, 0.8 rebounds, 0.3 assists and 0.3 steals.
Junior guard Carter Wendroth averaged 0.6 rebounds.
Big South Conference Boys Basketball
EAST CONF. ALL
1 Waseca 10-0 25-5
2 St. Peter 8-2 19-9
3 Fairmont 6-4 17-10
4 Blue Earth Area 4-6 13-11
5 New Ulm 2-8 7-18
6 St. James Area 0-10 6-20
WEST CONF. ALL
1 Marshall 12-0 28-2
2 JCC 9-3 20-9
3 Redwood Valley 8-4 13-15
4 Worthington 6-6 11-14
5 Luverne 4-8 11-14
6 Pipestone 3-9 10-16
7 Windom 0-12 1-25
** Waseca defeats Marshall 57-55 to win the Overall Big South Conference Championship