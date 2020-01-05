Shooting woes, especially from long distance, kept St. Peter boys basketball team from staying with Byron Saturday in the Rochester Hoops Challenge hosted by Breakdown Sports USA at Rochester Civic Center.
The teams were tied at 30 at halftime, but Byron pulled away in the second half with a 40-25 advantage.
Point guard Ethan Grant led the Saints in scoring with 15 points.
Center Wyatt Olson also scored in double digits with 13 points, plus a team-high nine rebounds.
Byron improved to 6-4, while St. Peter dropped to 8-3.
"This was a good test for us as Byron is a solid AAA team," St. Peter coach Sean Keating said. "I thought it was a pretty even match-up, but unfortunately for us we didn't shoot the ball very well. We had our chances at some open 3's especially but playing in the Arena at the Civic Center gave us some shooting issues. Give credit to Byron as they are a disciplined, well coached team who doesn't beat themselves. They got a lot of baskets at the rim 23/35 from 2 which we can't allow to have happen."
"On the positive side, I thought it was Ethan Grant's best overall game," Keating said. "He attacked the defense, had many transition layups in the first half off some intense defense. Our defense is turning the corner, and I'm excited to see how we respond Tuesday versus another good AAA team in St. Croix Lutheran."
St. Peter hosts St. Croix Lutheran of West St. Paul at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday. St. Croix is 5-3 and ranked No. 1 in Section 3AAA.
The Saints go on the road to Fairmont (5-2) at 7:15 p.m. Friday.
St. Peter 30 25 — 55
Byron 30 40 — 70
St. Peter 55 (Ethan Grant 15, Wyatt Olson 13, Josh Johnson 9, Ethan Volk 8, Kaden Oeltjenbruns 7, Bennett Olson 4)
Rebounds 24 (Wyatt Olson 9, Oeltjenbruns 6, Bennett Olson 3, Volk 3, Johnson 2, Grant 1)
Assists 4 (Johnson 1, Bennett Olson 1, Wyatt Olson 1, Volk 1)
Steals 9 (Oeltjenbruns 5, Grant 3, Johnson 1)
Blocks 1 (Grant)
2FG 14-29 (48%)
3FG 6-25 (25%)
FT 10-12 (83%)
Big South Conference - East Standings
Conf. All
Waseca 2-0 8-2
Fairmont 2-0 5-2
St. Peter 2-1 9-3
Blue Earth Area 1-1 3-3
St. James Area 0-2 3-5
New Ulm 0-3 1-8