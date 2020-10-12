St. Peter girls placed third and St. Peter boys took fourth in the four-team Big School division of the Big South Conference cross country meet Saturday hosted by St. James at Mountain Lake Golf Course.
Girls
In the girls, Marshall finished first with 24 points, Waseca second with 45 points, St. Peter third with 75 and Worthington fourth with 103.
Waseca sophomore Ella Dufault won the 5K race in 18 minutes, 10.5 seconds in a field of 29 runners.
Sophomore Hadley Stuehrenberg led St. Peter in 10th place (21:19.27).
Also for the Saints, senior Breely Ruble placed 12th (21:50.85), seventh-grader Robin Hibscher 15th (22:24.75), seventh-grader Addison Maxfield 15th (22:25.20), eighth-grader Maya Winsell 27th (24:25.20) and sophomore Hailey Looft 28th (24:20.00)
Boys
Worthington won the boys' team title with 32 points. Marshall placed second with 40, Waseca third with 50 and St. Peter fourth with 119.
Worthington sophomore Mikele Walu placed first in 16:22.74 out of 31 runners..
Sophomore Gavin Selly paced St. Peter in 22nd place (18:56.99).
Also for the Saints, junior Willem Nelsen finished 25th (19:24.32), junior Connor Snow 27th (19:39.58), eighth-grader Callum Harmes 28th (19:45.86), freshman Corbin Herron 29th (20:12.32), eighth-grader Luke Banks 30th (20:16.05) and junior Liam Engelhardt 31st (21:41.16).