Taking the top four places all-around, St. Peter gymnastics team completed a season sweep of St. James 129.725-102.275 on Thursday at St. James West Gym.
St. Peter also beat St. James in their first meeting 128.975-99.575.
Trista Landsom led the way with first all-around (34.3 points), including first on three events: vault (9.0), uneven parallel bars (8.5) and floor exercises (8.825). She also landed third on balance beam (7.975).
"We had a good meet tonight," St. Peter head coach Kris Glidden said. "Trista Landsom has been consistent all season, scoring over 34 points in the all-around and placing first once again. Her floor routine was clean, and her vault was spectacular."
Anna Klatt took second all-around (31.775) with second on vault (8.55), and third on floor (7.75), fifth on vault (6.875) and first on beam (8.6).
"Anna hit her beam routine taking 1st scoring 8.6," Glidden said.
Kaylee Moreau finished third all-around (31.05) with third on vault (8.35), fourth on bars (7.1), sixth on beam (7.375) and second on floor (8.225).
Makayla Moline placed fourth all-around (30.775) with fourth on vault (8.275), third on bars (7.35), fifth on beam (7.575) and fourth on floor (7.575).
Addison Landsom placed second in two events: bars (7.85) and beam (8.235).
"It was great having Addison Landsom back in the line up on two events," Glidden said. "She performed well placing 2nd in both events."
Nora Fondie of St. Peter placed in two events with fifth on vault (8.125) and fifth on floor (7.525).
St. Peter junior varsity also defeated St. James 89.9-81.250. Lydia Yost of St. Peter took first all-around (21.75).
"We are working hard, trying to put everything together for sections in New Prague on March 19," Glidden said.
St. Peter (6-2) has two more regular season meets, both rematches, at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 2 against Martin County magic (MCW, Granada-Huntley-East Chain, Fairmont) at Fairmont-Live Fit Gymnasium and ending the season at home at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 6 versus New Ulm at Mankato Area Gymnastics School.
The Magic (7-0) beat the Saints 135.375-133.250 in their first meeting Feb. 27. New Ulm (6-1) topped St. Peter 136.6-127.975 on Feb. 2.