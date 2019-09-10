The St. Peter girls cross country team ran seventh out of 14 teams Tuesday in the Norwood Young America Lions Invite at Baylor Park.
Hadley Stuehrenberg led St. Peter with a fourth-place 20:25.7, followed by teammates Breeley Ruble in 25th at 22:38.7, Hailey Looft in 41st at 23:26.1, Emma Johnson in 72nd at 26:26.1, Grace Polzin in 76th at 26:50.8 and Reese Portugue in 79th at 27:22.7.
Belle Plaine placed first in the girls team standings with 52 points, followed by 2. Lester Prairie/WHT/Mayer 93, 3. GSL 99, 4. LS-H 114, 5. Rockford 128, 6. Mound Westonka 140, 7. St. Peter 218, 8. Watertown Mayer 232, 9. Holy Family Catholic 234, 10. Sibley East 254, 11. TCU 263, 12. LCWM/Nicollet 300, 13. Southwest Christian 309, 14. Sleepy Eye-St. Mary's 315.
Lauren Sunnarborg of Mound Westonka placed first out of 104 girls' finishers in 19:44.50. McKenna Herrmann of Belle Plaine finished second in 19:55.54.
Boys
Three boys ran varsity for the incomplete St. Peter boys team.
Freshman Connor Snow led with a 56th-place 19:58.35, followed by teammates Willem Nelsen 67th in 2:24.74 and Jayden Thompson 94th in 22:08.35.
Led by first-place finisher Mitchell Johnstone, Mankato Loyola/Cleveland boys placed first with 72 points. Johnstone, a senior, ran 16:22.1 over 5,000 meters.
Belle Plaine junior Drew Hastings took runner-up in 16:27.2.
Here the boys' team standings: 1. Loyola/Cleveland 72, 2. Holy Family Catholic 103, 3. Mound Westonka 118, 4. Tri-City United 124, 5. Southwest Christian 167, 6. Belle Plaine 192, 7. Rockford 201, 8. Glencoe-Silver Lake, 9. Norwood Young America 206, 10. Sibley East 208 11. Montevideo 216, 12. Le Sueur/Henderson 307, 13. Sleepy Eye-St. Mary's 312, 14. Lester Prairie/WHT/Mayer 313 and 15. Watertown-Mayer 313.
The Saints hit the road again at 4 p.m. Friday in the Mankato Loyola/Cleveland Invite at Mankato Loyola Catholic School-Good Counsel Campus with Gibbon-Faifax-Winthrop, Martin County West, Norwood Young America and Tri-City United.