A night after completing their conference schedule with a 6-3 win over Waseca, the Minnesota River Bulldog girls hockey team made the trip to Minneapolis to take on Minnehaha United. Despite striking first in the game, the Bulldogs found themselves on the wrong end of six-goal performance from Minnehaha that earned United a 6-3 win.
With the loss, Minnesota River finishes the regular season with a 12-12-0 (9-5-0) record and ranks third in the Big South Conference with 18 points, trailing only New Ulm and Luverne.
There was only a single goal in the opening period as 7:06 into the game, Anna Pavlo scored with assists from Adrianna Bixby and MeKenna Mueller. In the second period however, Minnehaha United tied things up 5:17 into the period before taking the lead with another goal one minute and 45 seconds later.
United took a 3-1 lead before the end of the second period, but the Bulldogs cut that lead 18 seconds into the third when Bixby scored with Pavlo and Mueller assisting. Minnehaha scored two unanswered goals though, taking a three-goal lead but 9:40 into the final period, Minnesota River scored its third and final goal when Darbi Dunning sank the puck into the net with assists from Sophia Doherty and Macey Portner.
United scored the final goal of the night with two seconds left in the game, giving them the 6-3 win.
The section 2A girls hockey tournament is scheduled to begin Thursday, Feb 10 with seeding still to be determined.