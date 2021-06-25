Cleveland U16-18 Orange softball team erupted for 11 runs in the second inning en route to a 12-2, six-inning win over New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva on Thursday at Cleveland.
Ashley Connor led the Cleveland eight-hit attack, going 2-for-4 with a double, triple, three RBIs and a run scored.
Six others had a hit each.
Harley Connor went 1-for-3 with a walk, RBI and a run.
Casandra Connor batted 1-for-3 with a walk, two runs and an RBI.
Maddy Steen hit 1-for-2 with a walk, run and RBI.
Asia Kern went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run.
Grayce Korteum and Sierra Davis batted 1-for-3.
Emily Kern walked, reached on an error, stole two bases and scored twice in going 0-for-2.
Taylin Gosch walked and scored a run in batting 0-for-2.
After NRHEG jumped to a 1-0 lead in the first inning, Cleveland sent 14 batters to the plate in the second inning with 11 runs on six hits, four walks and two errors.
Kern started the Cleveland rally in the second with a walk. She stole second and went to third and home on wild pitches.
Cassandra Connor then walked, Steen reached on an error, and they went to second and third on a wild pitch.
Asia Kern walked to load the bases, and Jindra walked to drive in Cassandra Connor. Ashley Connor tripled in Steen and Asia Kern, Harley Connor singled in Jindra. Korteum singled. Emily Kern reached second on an error, stole third and scored on a double by Cassandra Connor. Steen singled in Cassandra Connor, stole second and scored on a wild pitch.
NRHEG scored a run in the fifth inning on a single, walk and error to cut the Cleveland lead to 11-2.
Cleveland scored one run in the sixth inning to end the game on the 10-run lead rule. Taylin Gosch walked, and Ashley Connor doubled her home.
Kern pitched the first three innings and allowed one run to earn the victory.
Davis threw the last three innings, giving up one run.
Cleveland hosts Sibley East on Tuesday and travels to Mapleton on Thursday. First pitches are at 6 p.m.