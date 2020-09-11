The undefeated St. Peter girls soccer team (4-0-1) played its best game of the season Friday in defeating Mankato Loyola/LCWM/St. Clair 6-1 at Bethany Lutheran College.
As usual, the Saints held a big shots advantage 22-3.
St. Peter scored one goal in the first half. Maddie More scored, assisted by Ella Gilbertson and Emma Jones.
Jones scored the first two goals in the second half, assisted by Gilbertson and McKenna Reiten.
Natalie Petersen then scored, assisted by Gilbertson.
Miranda Seham then tickled the twine, assisted by Petersen.
Gilbertson finished off the scoring with a penalty kick.
"This is the best I have seen our players play as a team," St. Peter coach Bre Steele said. "They connected well with one another. They made passes and moved off the ball to create opportunities.
"This season, we are taking lots of shots but the shots are not always on frame. After talking at halftime, the girls came out and started shooting and following their shots. The ball started finding its way to the back of the net.
"Hopefully this momentum continues into next week. Everyone got to play some minutes tonight. Despite the weather, playing on turf, and playing a physical team, the Saints came to play tonight. We play Loyola on Tuesday at home."