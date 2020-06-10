GREENWOOD, Ind. – Gustavus men’s tennis student-athletes Michael O’Neil (Sr., Edina) and Indraneel Raut (So., Oshkosh, Wis.) have been selected to the 2020 CoSIDA Academic All-District Men’s At-Large Team, which recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances athletically and in the classroom. The District 6 Team includes student-athletes from institutions in Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.
O’Neil, a philosophy and economics double major with a 4.00 GPA, earns honors from CoSIDA for the second straight year after being selected Academic All-America Second Team last season. This past fall, O’Neil teamed with Daniel Fochier (Fy., Nootdorp, Netherlands) to win the ITA Midwest Regional doubles championship and earned All-America status. The Edina native captured the MIAC Elite 22 award in 2018 and 2019 and was named to the All-MIAC Singles Team in 2019.
With O’Neil on the team, the Gusties have won MIAC regular season and playoff titles in 2017, 2018, and 2019. They also reached the NCAA quarterfinals in 2017 and regional title matches in 2018 and 2019. Since O’Neil joined the team in 2016, the Gusties are 85-29 overall and 31-0 in the MIAC. He finishes with a career singles record of 47-25 overall (17-1 MIAC) and a doubles mark of 51-28 overall (15-2 MIAC).
Raut, a computer science major with a 3.87 GPA, earned ITA All-America honors by taking seventh place at this past fall’s ITA Cup. Raut was the runner-up at the Midwest Region singles championship and went on to win his first round match at the ITA Cup. The Oshkosh, Wis. native helped the Gusties win MIAC regular season and playoff titles in 2019 followed by a trip to the NCAA region championship match. This season at the ITA Indoor Team Championships, Raut helped the Gusties take seventh place. The Gusties are 29-10 overall and 13-0 in the MIAC with Raut on the team. He holds a career singles record of 28-14 overall (8-0 MIAC) and is 8-3 overall in doubles (3-0 MIAC).
This year’s 11-member All-District 6 Team includes nine student-athletes from the MIAC. O’Neil and Raut are the only two tennis players selected to the All-District Team, which also includes athletes who compete in golf, wrestling, ice hockey, swimming, and skiing. Raut is one of two Division III sophomores in the country to be selected Academic All-District. Academic All-District honorees advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America ballot, where first-, second-, and third-team All-America honorees will be selected next month.