St. Peter's girls basketball team got back on the winning track as the Saints' defense shined in a 51-22 victory Tuesday over visiting Blue Earth Area.
The Saints improved to 4-1 as they held the Buccaneers to just 10 points in the first half. St. Peter improved to 2-0 and share first place in the Big South Conference with defending champions Waseca.
The Buccaneers fell to 0-3 overall, 0-1 in the BSC.
Morgan Kelly led the Saints with 17 points, 10 rebounds and 5 blocks.
Coach Bob Southworth was pleased with his team's second-half effort but is hoping to see better ball movement from his Saints in coming games.
"We played well in the second half and with more intensity," he said. "We still can move the ball better as we are not having as many assists as we should."
The Saints held only a 20-12 halftime lead, as both teams struggled offensively in the first half. St. Peter finished the game 19 of 55 from the field for 35 percent but hit just 2 of 15 from beyond the arc for 13 percent. St. Peter hit 11 of 20 free throws for 55 percent.
The Buccaneers struggled in nearly all offensive categories as the Saints forced 31 turnovers and collected 18 steals. BEA hit 9 of 32 from the field for 28 percent and was 0 for 3 from three-point land. The Bucs were just 4 of 17 from the charity stripe for 24 percent.
Other Saints scoring: Josie Wiebusch 8, Abby Haggenmiller 6, Grace Remmert 5, Madison More 4, Amelia Carlson 3, Rhyan Holmgren 2, Emma Jones 2, Abby Maloney 2 and Katie Petersen 2.
St. Peter continues a three-game home stand with a 7:15 p.m. Friday game against Norwood-Young America (2-1) and 1 p.m. Saturday contest vs. Redwood Valley (3-2).
BEA 10 - 12 -- 22
Saints 20 - 31 -- 51