It's a family affair for Dave Londen, 65, and his three sons Sam, 25, Harry, 23, and Ted, 21, who have been regulars for decades at the shooting ranges of Caribou Gun Club in Le Sueur.
"I've been coming down to Caribou since before 2000, because my father-in-law used to shoot here," Dave said.
Dave likes the way that owner Randy Voss runs the place, which has trap, skeet and sporting clay shooting ranges along with rifle and pistol ranges. Caribou also has hunting preserves where pheasants and chukkas are released for hunters.
"Randy is really good," Dave said. "All of his equipment works all the time, which is a good thing. He sets really good targets. Randy is a good shooter. And he's got really good terrain, so you get different looks. You got hills, water here and there and woods."
Dave followed his dad, Swede, into shooting sports. Actually, Swede got the family started in hunting mainly ducks, pheasants and partridge.
Both of Dave's parents went Gustavus Adolphus College. Dave went to St. Thomas.
"My dad grew up in northern Minnesota, so he hunted and fished all of his life," Dave said. "It was more hunting than anything. Shooting wasn't really around then. But we got involved in skeet and trap shooting when I was in high school."
Dave used to hunt pheasants at Caribou's game farms quite a bit and now does it less often. "I've got a buddy of mine who has a good dog, and we hunt pheasants. It's a lot of fun to watch the dogs work."
Dave likes the people in shooting sports and his favorite is sporting clays.
"Generally speaking, the shooting sports community are really nice people," Dave said. "Very friendly group, so we dabble in quite a few things, mostly sporting clays shooting. From my perspective it's much more interesting. I've traveled a little bit around the country shooting sporting clays. I'm not a top echelon shooter. There's a group that travels around the country and shoots at major events. They're almost in a professional class."
Dave is unsure whether the family will travel to tournaments this year.
"We're fortunate in this area that there's a lot of good places to go that you don't have to travel too far," Dave said. "With the good terrain we have in Wisconsin and Minnesota, there's a lot of good clubs. You go down south, it's pretty flat."
Area shooting ranges
There are hundreds of shooting ranges listed by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Besides Caribou, in Le Sueur County there is Montgomery Sportsman's Club, Traxler's Hunting Preserve in Le Center and North Star Archery outside of St. Peter. In Nicollet County, there is Nicollet Conservation Club and River Ridge Gun Club in Courtland.
"There are a lot more trap clubs with the expansion of high school trap teams," Dave said. "In Minnesota, there are more kids that trap shoot than play hockey."
However, the COVID-19 virus has affected travel.
"The virus has affected everything," Dave said. "Most of the clubs were shut down until recently. Everybody is being cautious. Now Wisconsin is open. And Minnesota is open for shooting ranges. The ruling is still no groups bigger than 10, which we really don't have anyway. Because most shooting squads are four to six. You're outdoors, and you're in the open. It affected a lot of things in March and April because people couldn't travel."
There are many varieties of shooting sports, such as three-guns where they shoot a shotgun, a rifle and a handgun.
"We're also swerving off into cowboy action shooting like the Old West with single action revolvers on holsters and lever action rifle and shotguns," Dave said. "The guns have to be pre-100 vintage, so it's mainly the 1873 Winchester and Colt Peacemaker. You get replications from the period."
Youngest son
Youngest son, Ted, 21, has been in shooting sports since age 6, although he didn't have opportunity for high school trap because he was home schooled,
"It's something I've always done since I was a kid," Ted said. "More so than anything else, I really like the long range stuff. It's very satisfying when you take your time. We're only shooting 100 yards today, but in Mexico we were able to shoot 1,000. You pull the trigger and you wait 2-3 seconds and see the little pink on the target if you hit it. That's a really great feeling."
Ted started shooting shot guns, and he's still best at shooting sporting clays. "Shot guns are all moving targets, so that's a really fun game. My family does a lot of competition in Minnesota, and we also travel to San Antonia, Texas, for the nationals. That's a good time."
But he said, "The most fun that I have is rifles. I like rifles better for the satisfaction of hitting a long shot. Also it's very technical, but it's also very slow. So I can spend less money on ammo. Shooting hand guns, I can go through a thousand rounds very quickly, whereas this I'll shoot maybe 20."
Rifle range distances at Caribou range from 25 to 500 yards to an 8 inch target with a bullseye.
Ted hasn't hunted. "I've always wanted to give it a shot but never got around to do it. Bore hunting is probably something I will do later on this year."
The family competes in about five or six tournaments in a year. Dave is in Class AA, one down from the top. Ted has moved up to Class C, but competing in tournaments is not the main reason he like the sport.
"I actually care more about beating my brothers than winning," Ted said. "There's a little bit of sibling rivalry."
Ted usually shoot pistols indoors closer to home in Eden Prairie. "But with COVID I've had to drive down here because the indoor ranges are closed."
Ted thinks shooting sports' popularity has grown because of the early rewards. "It's easy to get good at pretty quick and hit half the targets in trap shooting. But it's hard to master. The best ones hit all 100. And as a kid, being able to shoot a gun is fun. When you hit targets, they explode. That never gets old to me."
The sports can be costly. Shooting 100 rounds of clay targets takes four boxes of shells which cost $4 to $5 a box. "Guns are also pretty expensive," Ted said.
Oldest son
The eldest son, Sam, 25, also has been shooting most of his life and focusing on sporting clays. "We just do rifles on the side for something different."
Sam also just does target shooting. He doesn't hunt. "I might some day. I just never got around to it."
Sam enjoys the competition and challenge of shooting sports.
"There's a lot of different aspects of it," he said. "You're just trying to make this little projectile, whatever caliber, hit the target way out there yonder. It seems pretty simple in concept, but sometimes it's hard execution. It's a fun challenge."
Sam and his family have competed in sports clay tournaments at Caridou over the years.
"I beat my brothers one year, but for us it's more the fun than the competition. Breaking the clay and having fun are the goals for me."
Sam also likes the historical weapons that people used to use in yesteryear.
"Something we're also involved in is cowboy action shooting." Sam said. "You get dressed up in a Western outfit and have two six-shooters, a shotgun and and old lever action rifle. Sort of out of the spaghetti Westerns. Happens in Cedar Valley Vigilantes, a gun shop in Morristown."
Sam also didn't compete in trap shooting in high school. He also prefers sporting clays.
"Traps are not the most interesting compared to sporting clays," Sam said. "Trap targets go in three directions as you stand around a ring, which some people like. You usually do 100 clay targets, and it's more a challenge. You might see 24 different targets."
Best scores in shooting class are 84-85. Trap shooting has a higher hit ratio.
"Sporting clays you get two shots, and they might go in any direction," Sam said. There's a lot more target variety.
Sam doesn't think the virus affected shooting sports much for his family
Although people are limited to congregate in groups of 10 or less, that doesn't apply those in the same family. Also, you're outside, Sam noted.