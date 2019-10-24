No. 1 seeded St. Peter opened the Section 2AA South Subsection volleyball playoffs Thursday by quickly sweeping No. 8 seeded Blue Earth Area 3-0 for the third time this season.
Set scores in the one-hour match showed: 25-12, 25-19, 25-7.
The Saints displayed a strong attacking game with 37 kills.
Senior setter Paige Hewitt set up the kills with a team-high 28 set assists, plus two kills, nine serving points, two ace serves and one dig.
Senior middle hitter Sarah Conlon led St. Peter with 13 kills, four ace serves and three blocks. She also had nine serving points.
Sophomore setter/hitter Grace Remmert had eight kills, one set assist and one dig.
Senior middle hitter Brielle Bushaw and senior right side hitter Maggi Pierret whacked a half dozen kills apiece. Bushaw also had one block. Pierret collected one block, one set assist and one dig.
Senior outside hitter Carlie Chabot tied for the team lead with 10 serving points, and she collected two kills and three ace serves.
Senior libero Allie McCabe had four set assists, one ace serve and one dig.
Sophomore defensive specialist McKenna VanZee also had 10 serving points and led two digs, plus she also had one set assist and one ace serve.
The Buccaneers finish the season 2-25.
The Saints (22-8) move on to play No. 4 Tri-City United (11-18),which defeated No. 5 Maple River (14-16), at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29 at Mankato East. TCU defeated St. Pete this season 3-1.
In the other first-round match-ups, No. 2 Le Sueur-Henderson (13-16) defeated No. 7 Fairmont (4-19) 25-7, 25-12, 25-13 and No. 3 Waseca (12-8) defeated No. 6 Sibley East (7-21) 25-22, 20-25, 25-13, 25-13. LS-H will play Waseca 30 minutes after the first match Oct. 29 at East.
The subsection championship will be at 6 p.m. Oct. 31 at New Prague.
The section championship will be Nov. 2 at Mankato East.
State will be Nov. 7-9.