Defense and a clutch final play lifted St. Peter to a 48-47 win over host Worthington on Tuesday.
"Our defense definitely saved the day, and we escaped with a much needed section win," St. Peter coach Sean Keating said.
Bennett Olson led the Saints with 22 points, nine rebounds and two blocks and a key assist.
Ethan Grant collected 12 points and four assists.
"It was a very inefficient night for us offensively," Keating said. After a decent first half, we came out of halftime on a 10-2 run to extend our lead. However after that we really got into a funk offensively.
"Worthington to their credit kept chipping away and after we missed the front end of consecutive 1 and1's at the free-throw line, they took the lead with 32 seconds left. We came down and called time out.
"Worthington took away our first option, and Grant and Olson executed a give-and-go that Grant finished at the rim with a left hand lay-up to go ahead with 13 seconds left. Worthington's last shot was a 3 that fell just short, and we survived.
"I'm proud of the way we kept fighting even thought we turned the ball over 20 times.
Worthington dropped to 1-2, while St. Peter improved to 2-1.
St. Peter hosts St. James (0-3) on Friday.