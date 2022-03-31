COACHES
Head coach: Jeff Portugue (Head Coach since 1998) Assistant before that for 8 years.
Assistant coaches: Bill Stuewe and George Schoenborn.
ROSTER
Kiyonia Alexander, 12
Brianna Baker, 12
Olivia Denzer, 12
Katie Gurrola, 12
Lexi Johnson, 12
Jaiden Landsom, 12
Hailey Looft, 12
Lauren Odland, 12
Keira Oetljenbruns, 12
Morgan Petersen, 12
Brooke Rehnelt, 12
Lilly Ruffin, 12
Cadence Selzler-Campion, 12
Maija Tollefson, 12
Josie Wiebusch, 12
Alyia Bice, 11
Grace Dlouhy, 11
Sydney Marthaler, 11
Natalie Petersen, 11
McKenna Rietin, 11
Hadley Stuehrenberg, 11
Hannah Denzer, 10
Ashlynn Hesse, 10
Olivia Hollerich, 10
Mackenzie Moline, 10
Rachel Salfer, 10
Aamista Weaver, 10
Alexia Wentworth, 10
Eve Zimmerman, 10
Gretta Baker, 9
Sophia Homrighausen, 9
Trista Landsom, 9
Addison Landson, 9
Brianna Michaels, 9
Paige Winkelman, 9
Keira Friedrich, 8
Robin Hibscher, 8
Adiline Letts, 8
Annika Magelee, 8
Myhra Rowyn, 8
KEY ATHLETES
Our athletes new to the sport and freshmen will be key to our success. I hope they can fill in for the graduating seniors. We only graduated a few girls but they played a big part in our success. (Madison More and Katie Petersen) Both all conference athletes.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
This is a team sport and we put a lot of emphasis on our team success rather than individual success. We should have a strong group in the throwing events and middle distance. Our relays should also be much better this season due to the large number of athletes which will allow us to move kids around and run fresh in several events.
2021 RECAP
We were the Large school conference champions. We had won the 4x4, 4x8, 800 and 1600 m runs so our distance kids had almost a perfect meet and our shot girls finished 1-3 and we won both hurdle events. I recall thinking we had almost a perfect meet. It was the first girls title in many years. We finished 13 out of 18 in a very tough section 2AA.
2022 OUTLOOK
We had a great season winning the conference during a very difficult season with the COVID restrictions. It will be nice to get back into competition in some larger invitationals. We have great numbers and I just hope some of our new athletes can fill the gaps left from last season’s outstanding seniors. I think we will be a much better team in the late season as we work to discover where to use our new and younger athletes. It is always a puzzle that we work through during the early part of the season.
COMPETITION
Now with the addition of the three classes in track this year I just am not sure who the favorites in the section will be. Both Mankato East and West have large numbers with a great tradition of having strong teams. I would never count out Fairmont and Belle Plaine who are moving up from Class A. These are two of the strongest programs in the area and return a wealth of talent. In the conference I would take Fairmont again. They have a great coaching staff and have just been the gold standard in our conference for years.
BY THE NUMBERS
10 — total players
13- Returning letter winners
3 — number of classes in track and field. Previously only two classes