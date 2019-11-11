spotlight
Saints finish 4th in Section 1A swimming and diving; send five to state
St. Peter's swimming and diving team finished fourth in the Section 1A meet Friday at Mayo High School in Rochester, while individuals qualified for state competition in four events.
Mankato West won the section with a team score of 392 points, followed by Mankato East with 323 and Red Wing with 277. St. Peter was close behind in fourth with 271.5 points. Other team totals: Winona 221.5, Simley 203, Faribault 196, Austin 161, Albert Lea 92 and Tri-City United/Le Sueur-Henderson 29.
The Saints were led by junior Morgan Kelly who earned second-place finishes in both the 200-yard individual medley and the 100 breaststroke, qualifying for the state in both races. Kelly turned in a time of 1:07.22 in the 100 backstroke and finished with a time of 2:11.70 in the 200 individual medley.
Kelly earned a third state qualifying event as a member of the Saints' fourth-place 200-yard medley relay team. She joined teammates Shelby Graft, Jaiden Landsom and Olivia Denzer in a time of 1:52.98 to qualify for state by besting the Class A target. Before the swim finals, Lauren Feder on Thursday earned a ticket into the state tournament with her fourth-place finish in the 1-meter diving competition.
St. Peter coach Mary Lager was pleased with her team's effort at sections, during which times were topped in 65 percent of the events.
"The team has worked very hard to prepare for the level of competition at the section meet," Lager said. "We had fabulous swims in prelims and continued to have outstanding races in finals."
The Minnesota State High School League swimming and diving state competition will be Thursday through Saturday at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center at the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis.
"It is very exciting to be going to the state meet in four events this year," Lager said.
In other St. Peter performances:
Besides qualifying for state in the 200 medley relay, Landsom placed in three other events. Landsom was fourth in the 100-yard backstroke in a time of 1:02.96 and earned a fifth-place finish in the 100 butterfly in 1:01.83. She was also part of the Saints' fifth-place team in the 200-yard freestyle relay, joining Olivia Denzer, Hannah Denzer and Kelly with a time of 1:43.80.
Graft also placed in two other events, both seven-place finishes: in the 100 backstroke in a time of 1:04.26 and as part of the 400 freestyle relay team with Isabel Avant, Kathryn Larson and Hannah Denzer in 3:56.87.
Hannah Denzer placed in two more events, taking seventh in the 200 freestyle in 2:04.07 and eighth in the 500 freestyle in 5:37.45.
The other strong finisher for the Saints was Anna Boomgarden, with a sixth in the 100-yard butterfly at a time of 1:04.65.