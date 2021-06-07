Bryce Novak (So., Cleveland) of Gustavus baseball has been selected to the D3baseball.com All-America Third Team, which was announced Wednesday.
Novak, who was recently named D3baseball.com All-Midwest First Team and ABCA All-Midwest Second Team, led the Gusties and the MIAC with a .470 batting average, batting 63-for-134 with 33 runs, 10 doubles, three triples, three home runs, and 21 RBI. Novak’s .470 batting average is the sixth-highest single season average in program history.
Novak, who was also named the MIAC Player of the Year, set the conference record for hits in a season with 41 in league games only. He led the league with a .500 on-base percentage, while his .657 slugging percentage was fifth in the conference. In 144 plate appearances, Novak struck out just eight times.
Primarily playing center field, Novak did not commit a single error with 29 putouts and eight assists for a 1.000 fielding percentage.
Novak also pitched 25 innings with five starts, boasting a 2.16 ERA and 3-1 record with 21 strikeouts compared to 10 walks and a .184 opponents’ batting average.
Novak earns the program’s fourth All-America honor and first since Tony Konicek’s consecutive All-America honors in 2006 and 2007.