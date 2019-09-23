Led with double-digit kills by senior hitters Brielle Bushaw and Sarah Conlon, St. Peter volleyball team defeated Sibley East for the second time in three days Monday.
The Saints beat the Wolverines 2-0 on Saturday in the Sibley East Tournament.
Then host St. Peter shut out Sibley East 3-0 (25-20, 25-15, 25-14). Bushaw hit the first-set winning kill. Maggi Pierret finished off the second set with two straight kills. Breanna Hagen hit the match-winning kill.
Bushaw led the Saints with 11 kills and four blocks. She also had three digs.
Conlon collected 10 kills, nine service points, two blocks and one dig.
Paige Hewitt set up the kills with 31 set assists. She also had three kills, one ace serve and one dig.
Pierret also has a good game at the net with six kills.
Allie McCabe led with four ace serves, with seven service points, two kills, three set assists and one dig.
McKenna VanZee collected nine service points and three digs.
Carlie Chabot notched three kills, one ace serve and one dig.
Grace Remmert had two kills, one set assist and five digs.
Hagen had one kill.
St. Peter improved to 12-6, while Sibley East dropped to 6-10.
The Saints travel to St. James at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday. Last Thursday's match scheduled at Blue Earth Area has been rescheduled for 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26.