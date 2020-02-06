During halftime, Cleveland boys head coach Dan Fredrickson asked if his Clippers could hang on to their 19-point lead and beat his Alma Mater Glenville-Emmons, a team that came to town with just two wins.
While Fredrickson was kidding, he might have had a sliver of doubt too as Clippers were leading at the break in their previous three games and ended up on the losing side.
But the Wolverines had no answer for Ben Holden and Eric Rohlfing and inside, and the Clippers went on to triumph decisively 84-49.
“We did a nice job of spacing tonight…Eric and Ben and Isaac (Mueller)” Fredrickson said. “Those guys did a nice job of moving the ball early. When we can space out, and get some shots and play like we did in the perimeter tonight, our offense should be good. We did some different sets, and that really helped our spacing too.”
The Clippers didn’t win the jump, but Levi Baker’s layup was the game’s first score. Holden took his own rebound in for a layup. The Wolverines responded with a three, but the Clippers worked the ball inside, and Rohlfing’s three from the corner put the Clippers up 26-12 en route to a 44-25 halftime advantage.
The crowd held its collective breath as Glenville-Emmons came out in the second half with a trio of threes, but the Clippers kept up the pressure to outscore the Wolverines 49-24 and secure their fifth win.
“Defensively the guys played played well,” Fredrickson said. “That number three for them is an incredible guard. The first half we did a really good job. The second half we came out and to go one-two-two, but that just wasn’t for us, so we had to man him up.”
Four Clippers had double-digit scoring. Holden ended the night with 28 points. He needs 24 to reach a career 1000. Rohlfing had 15 points and also pulled down 10 rebounds. Mueller had 18 points. Levi Baker, who said afterwards that it was easier to drop a three when the Clippers move the ball in and out, had 11 points, nine off of threes.
The victory comes after the Clippers lost to host Mayer Lutheran 61-49 on Saturday. They were up 31-24 at the break.
“Things were going our way, defense was incredible,” Fredrickson said. “We did a nice job eliminating their post game, but they’ve got a big 6-7 kid. He’s really good. We did a nice job on him in the first half. The second half he hit some really tough shots, some fade-aways. He’d shoot over our guys.”
Mayer Lutheran went on a 17-point run to start the second half. The shot charts tell the story. In the first half, everything for the Clippers is in the paint. In the second, shots for the Clippers are in the perimeter.
“It was us kind of following in love with the three- point line, not pounding inside. Us going to one side of the floor and shooting instead of rotating it, side-top-side, corner-to-corner, like we did do tonight. Mayer Lutheran didn’t play such incredible defense that we couldn’t move the ball, we just took the early shots that Mayer gave us, and when we missed, Mayer got out on a run.”
The Clippers came back though, pulling to within five midway through the second half, but had to foul late and made the score look not as close as the game was.
Rohlfing scored 23 points in the effort while Holden scored 15.
Starter Alex McCabe, who had been contributing well, is out with a shoulder injury and not expected to return this season.
The Clippers travel to St. Clair, 5-2 in the Valley Conference and 13-6 overall, on Thursday.
While most teams have two or three headliners, the Cyclones’ all five starters are talented players, Fredrickson said.
“I don’t think they’re the best team in the conference, but they are the one team in the conference you play where they make you guard all five guys, so every single pass is a problem. For us, we have to play our strengths too, and maybe play at a little bit slower tempo.”
Cleveland 44 49 84
Glenville-Emmons 25 24 49
Cleveland 84 (Ben Holden 28, Levi Baker 11, Isaac Mueller 18, Luke Mueller 4, Eric Rohlfing 15, Carter Dylla 5, Jackson Meyer 3)
Rebounds 29 (Holden 7, Isaac Mueller 5, Rohlfing 10, Baker 2, Cameron Seely 1, Elijah Sullivan 1, Dylla 3)
Assists 24 (Holden 3, Isaac Mueller 5, Rohlfing 3, Baker 4, Luke Mueller 5, Meyer 1, Sullivan 1, Dylla 2)
Steals 15 (Holden 3, Isaac Mueller 3, Rohlfing 2, Baker 2, Luke Mueller 1, Sullivan 2, Dylla 2)
Blocks 5 (Holden 5)
Turnovers 11
2FG 21-37 (57%)
3FG 9-23 (39%) (Isaac Mueller 2, Holden 1, Rohlfing 1, Baker 3, Myer 1, Dylla 1)
FT 15-19 (79%)