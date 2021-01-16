Special teams played major roles in the Minnesota River Bulldogs' season opening 7-4 win over the Redwood Valley Cardinals on Saturday morning at Le Sueur Community Center.
The Bulldogs scored a pair of shorthanded goals and a power-play goal, while the Cardinals netted three power-play goals.
"The short-handed goals were a huge boost for us," Bulldogs head coach Shea Roehrkasse said. "Both of them came off of blocked shots. Their power play does a nice job of finding guys on the back door. We missed two days of practice last week that would have helped to focus more on the PK (penalty kill), but we know what we need to work on now."
Senior forward Seth Reicks, who finished with a goal and two assists, scored the first goal shorthanded on a breakaway at 12:18 of the first period. Junior forward Mason Reinhardt assisted.
During a 5-minute Bulldogs' major penalty for boarding, the Cardinals tied it 1-1 at 14:44. That's how the first period ended.
"We only took three penalties," Roehrkasse said. "Two of them happened to be a boarding. Wasn't dirty plays — just need to keep talking about being in control when going into the corners. The third penalty was too many men on the ice, which was on me. Overall we played a good clean game and the penalty minutes aren't something I am concerned with. We just need to make sure we stay out of the box Tuesday because I felt we controlled the game pretty well when it was even strength."
The floodgates opened in the second period as the Bulldogs outscored the Cardinals 4-2, including the first three straight goals.
Senior forward Logan Throldahl, who finished with a hat trick, scored on the power play at 3:01, assisted by senior center Brady Sowder and defenseman Aidan Blaschko, to give the Bulldogs a 2-1 lead.
Then the Bulldogs scored a pair of even-strength goals 18 seconds apart by sophomore forward Connor Bjorling, assisted by senior defenseman Brandon McLean at 5:13 and Sowder, assisted by senior forward Brandon O'Keefe and senior defenseman Blake McVenes at 5:30 for a 4-1 lead.
With another Bulldog off with a 5-minute boarding penalty, the Cardinals took advantage with a power-play goal at 11:55 to cut the lead to 4-2.
The Bulldogs answered with their second shorthanded goal, by sophomore forward Judson Narum unassisted at 13:03.
Continuing on that same 5-minute power play, the Cardinals scored their third power-play goal of the game at 13:45 to bring the score to 5-3 after two periods.
All three goals in the third period were even strength. Throldahl scored his second of the game at 5:14, assisted by Reicks. Redwood scored at 11:30, and Throldahl completed his hat trick at 11:44, again assisted by Reicks.
The Bulldogs held a 40-35 shots on goal advantage. Bulldogs goalie Mitch Kotek made 31 saves, while Redwood goalie Camden Ciak had 33 stops.
Five different players scored for the Bulldogs and 10 earned at least one point.
"Good way to start the season," Roehrkasse said. "We had a lot of new players contribute and get some really good varsity experience. Could tell it was early season hockey at the start, but we settled in after the first period and played pretty well the rest of the way."
"We were able to play four lines most of the game which helped keep our legs. Two players had their first varsity goals which is always fun to see.
It marked the first game in which players were required by the Minnesota State High School League to wear safety masks in response to the COVID-19 pandemic virus.
"The guys did a good job following the guidelines we have in place," Roehrkasse said. "They are getting used to them, and now it's just part of their equipment. It's not something we have any say over, so no real use in complaining or talking about it."
The Bulldogs and Cardinals will complete the home-and-home matchup with the Cardinals at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Redwood Valley.
The Bulldogs return home at 7:30 p.m. Thursday to face-off against Marshall.