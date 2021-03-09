Facing a pair of top 10 Class AA state ranked teams on consecutive nights, St. Peter boys basketball team fell to No. 7 ranked Marshall 59-42 on Friday and to No. 9 St. Croix Lutheran Academy 77-36 on Saturday.
"Playing two of the top 10 teams in the state back to back is never easy," St. Peter head coach Sean Keating said. "I thought we played one of our most competitive games of the year versus Marshall up until the 8:00 mark of the 2nd half. We actually had a 1-point lead. However, Marshall closed the game out by forcing turnovers and scoring off of them. I was super proud of our defensive effort, and think it is something to build off of going forward. We may see Marshall again in the opening round of sectionals.
"The SCL game we encountered tired legs and and some offensive miscues. The 2nd half got away from us and none of us were happy with how that game turned out. We have yet to put a full game together of consistent offense and defense. We hope this week we can get back on track and get some momentum heading into playoffs."
The Saints took their first lead over Marshall 39-38 in the second half of the Big South Conference crossover game.
But the Tigers outscored the Saints 21-3 the rest of the way. Bennett Olson scored the only points in that final run for the Saints on a 3-pointer with 4:13 to play.
Ethan Grant led the Saints with 12 points. Kelson Lund scored eight points. Vinny Guappone led the Saints with seven rebounds, three steals and one block.
Marshall, which leads the West Division, improved to 13-2 overall and 11-0 in the conference.
The Saints headed right back to their home court against St. Croix Lutheran (9-5). The Crusaders held the Saints to their lowest point total of the season.
Grant again led St. Peter with eight points. Olson scored seven and tied for the team lead with three assists. Guappone paced the Saints with five rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Three Crusaders scored in double digits: Owen Bushaw 24, Zach Longueville 17 and Jaden Neish 13.