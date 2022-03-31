COACHES
Head Girls Golf Coach: Pat Klubben (14th season).
Jr. High/Assistant Coach: Nancy Hanson (5th season).
ROSTER
Kate Salzwedel, senior
Adrianna Bixby, junior
Audra Bixby, junior
Piper Ruble, junior
Madison Kelly, junior
Lauryn Oberlander, junior
Jesse Fast, junior
Kailyn Embacher, sophomore
Karli Miller, freshman
Sophia Ruffing, freshman
Iris Elias, freshman
Cecily Winterfeldt, freshman
Julie Weber, 8th grade
Annika Magelee, 8th grade
Leah Boomgaarden, 7th grade
Charlotte Hagen, 7th grade
Madelyn Ruffing, 7th grade
Lyric Ruble, 7th grade
Natalie Salfer, 7th grade
Layla Osborn, 7th grade
Allaina Cassidy, 7th grade
KEY PLAYERS
We have four letter winners returning from a year ago, including three section qualifiers and one state qualifier (Adrianna Bixby).
Kate Salzwedel: 2021 accomplishments include: Section 2AA Team Academic All-State, Section Team qualifier, earned 2nd varsity letter, shot a season low score of 96 at Fairmont (Rose Lake), and looks to compete for one of the top four spots on varsity. Kate finished last year with a 9 hole average of 53.6.
Adrianna Bixby: 2021 accomplishments include: Qualified for the State AA tournament and finished tied for 14th place overall. Section 2AA Team Academic All-State, Section Team qualifier, BSC All-Conference, Adrianna earned her 2nd varsity letter, She had an 18 hole best (81) at St. Peter Invitational and first round of Section. She finished with a 9 hole average of 44.6. Adrianna will be expected to lead the team again at the No. 1 position.
Junior, Audra Bixby: 2021 accomplishments include: Section 2AA Team Academic All-State, Section Team qualifier, BSC All-Conference, earned 1st varsity letter, She had an 18 hole best (88) at Fairmont (Rose Lake), She finished with a 9 hole average of 47.3. Audra’s average puts her securely in the No. 2 spot coming into the season.
Junior, Piper Ruble: 2021 accomplishments include: Piper earned her 1st varsity letter, She had an 18 hole best (100) at Mankato Invite (North Links), She finished with a 9 hole average of 53.9. Piper was asked to fill a void on varsity on a weekly basis and filled in admirably. This year she will be varsity full time and is expected to be among the top 4 scorers.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Junior Madison Kelly and Freshman Karli Miller have a good chance to fill varsity roster spots this year as they enter the season with the next best 9 hole averages.
Other returning players include:
Juniors: Jesse Fast, Lauryn Oberlander
Freshmen: Sophia Ruffing
8th Grade: Julie Weber
MOVED ON
Mia Hansen
Emily Salfer
Anna LoFaro
These girls showed great leadership in guiding our team to one of our best seasons ever. They did an amazing job leading our program both on the golf course and outside of golf. I wish these girls the best of luck in their future endeavors.
2021 RECAP
Tournament Results:
(5) 1st place finishes
(6) 2nd place finishes
Dual and Triangular Meets Record: 3-1
BSC Conference:
Season Place: 2nd behind Fairmont
Tournament Place: 2nd behind Fairmont
2AA Section:
STP finished in 2nd Place behind Fairmont
2022 OUTLOOK
Conference:
Fairmont will still be the team to beat in the East Division of the BSC with Redwood Valley looking to be the top team in the West. STP returns two all conference players from last year. (Adrianna Bixby & Audra Bixby) We hope to take care of the things that we can control and see how things shake out as the conference season progresses. We need to continue to improve and hope to be playing our best golf at the end of the season.
Section:
Last year our goal was to play well enough in the first round of section to move on as a team to the Section Finals. This year, we have much higher expectations and hope to build on our 2nd place finish from a year ago. With Fairmont moving to Section 3AA, that makes us the team to beat in Section 2AA. If we can duplicate our last 2 rounds from section a year ago with a 365 and 359, I really like our chance of moving on to the State Tournament.
COMMENTS FROM THE COACH
“Even though we lost 3 varsity players from a year ago, we still have 4 players returning with varsity experience which will give us a solid start to our varsity lineup. There should be good competition to fill the varsity roster and gain varsity experience. These girls are also incredible student athletes. They earned the Girls Section 2AA Team Academic All-State Award in 2019 and 2021, it really makes coaching easier when you are working with such intelligent and dedicated athletes. ” Pat Klubben, head coach
BY THE NUMBERS
1 — Player returning with State Tournament experience (Adrianna Bixby finished tied for 14th place individually)
4 – Returning varsity letter winners
21 — Players on the roster