In a key game in determining seeding for the Section 2AAA baseball tournament, St. Peter broke a five-game losing streak by edging Wacona 6-4 on Friday.
The Saints improved to 7-12 overall, while Waconia, also in 2AAA, fell to 6-9.
“We finally won a close game," St. Peter coach Kurt Moelter said. "We have played some really good teams tough, and haven’t been able to get the result we wanted. Today, we did.”
Three pitchers combined for the win.
Starter Jake Rimstad lasted four innings, allowing three runs (none earned) on just two hits, no walks and one strikeout.
Ashton Volk pitched the next two innings to earn the victory with one earned run on one hit, no walks and three strikeouts.
Theo Giedd earned the save striking out the side in the seventh inning.
“For the 2nd straight game, our pitchers threw well," Moelter said. "They are starting to understand that we need to locate the fastball. We need to work ahead of the hitters and we are now doing that.”
Giedd and Kaeden Guida led the Saints two hits each. Giedd went 2-for-4 with two runs. Guida finished 2-for-4 with one RBI.
Brogan Hanson batted 1-for-1 with one run, two RBIs and one stolen base.
Volk finished 1-for-4 with two RBIs.
Josh Robb and Rimstad both batted 1-for-3 with one run.
St. Peter opened the scoring in the 1st as Giedd and Robb both singled. Rimstad bunted them up, and Volk singled in both for a 2-0 lead.
The game remained 2-0 until the bottom of the 4th. Waconia took advantage of two errors and twp hits to take the lead 3-2.
In the top of the 6th, the Saints would tie the game as Hanson walked, stole 2nd and scored on a Guida single.
But, Waconia would take the lead 4-3 in the bottom of the 6th.
In the top of the 7th, the Saints scored three runs to take a 6-4 lead. Giedd reached on an error to start the inning. With one out, Rimstad singled to put runners on 1st and 3rd. Shea Hildebrandt (pinch runner for Rimstad), then stole 2nd. Jake Moelter walked to load the bases. With two outs, Jorgen Jeremiason drew a walk to score Giedd and tie the game. Hanson then delivered an infield single to score Hildebrandt and Throldahl (pinch running for Moelter).
Giedd came in to pitch the bottom of the 7th and struck out all three batters to give the Saints a 6-4 win.
“All year, we have been giving ourselves chances to win games, but we could not quite get the big hit when we needed it," Moelter said. "Today, we were able to do that. Ashton had a big two-out hit in the 1st inning, and Brogan gave us a great at bat in the 7th.”
“We used a couple of pinch-runners today (Shea and Riley), and they were able to put pressure on the defense and were a big factor in our win today. Jorgen came off the bench and was able to draw a walk to tie the game. It really was a complete team win today.”
“Hopefully, the way we played the past two games (New Ulm and Waconia) will continue into next week and the playoffs.”
St. Peter finishes off the regular season at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 25 versus Jordan at the Mini Met. The playoffs begin Wednesday, June 2 at the high seeds.